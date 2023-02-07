Rock Creek staved off a red-hot shooting night by Riley County to pick up a Homecoming win last Friday.
The Mustangs got off to a great start in the game, flustering the Falcons with a relentless press, and holding them scoreless until halfway through the first quarter. By the end of the frame, Rock Creek was up 20-7.
In the second quarter, the Falcons began to heat up, draining five in a row from behind the arc, but still trailed by 12 heading into halftime.
The Falcons continued to get unbelievable shooting from junior guard Jake Lambert, who finished the night with five makes from downtown. By the end of the third quarter, Riley County was within three points of the Mustangs. Rock Creek then was able to close out the game in the fourth, extending the lead back out to ten and pick up the 68-58 win.
“(Riley) has had some games where they have shot OK, but nothing like they did tonight,” Mustang head coach Justin Smith said after the game. “I was happy with the way our kids responded to them shooting the lights out. I also thought our kids did a great job rebounding tonight, especially Daegen Vinduska, Kade Welfringer and Brady Schneider.”
Coley Burgess led all scorers with 16, including three of his own from three-point land. Vinduska finished with 13, Ryker Zoeller had ten, Schneider picked up seven, and Ethan Burgess and Welfringer finished with six each. Logan Sturdy (5 pts), Gavin Rosa (3 pts), and Trevor Christensen (2 pts) also scored in the game.
The win moves the Mustangs to 9-5 on the season, and 6-2 in the MidEast League. They continue league play this Friday when they visit St. Marys High School (8-6). The Bears won the first match-up of the season in December, 44-41