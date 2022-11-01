The Rock Creek football team, under the direction of head coach Shane Sieben, continues to shatter records as it advances through the postseason.
In their first-round match up against Clearwater Friday night, the Mustangs re-wrote the record books, compiling 775 yards of total offense in a 78-34 blowout of the Indians.
“The single game record was set for passing yards in a game (550 yards, 7 TDs) and Dalton (Whitworth) now holds season and career passing records for completions, yardage, TD’s, you name it,” Sieben said after the game. “(Ethan) Burgess continues to increase his (receiving) records for catches, yardage, and touchdowns.”
Whitworth completed an amazing 41 of 50 passes to get to his record-breaking performance and added 42 more yards with his feet. Burgess grabbed 16 passes for 158 yards and four touchdowns, and Daegan Vinduska and Logan Sturdy each caught seven passes, both breaking the century mark on yardage and both picking up a score. Maddox Ibarra also caught a touchdown pass in the game.
Senior running back Jaydon Winans added to his stellar season numbers with 19 touches for 167 yards and two touchdowns. This puts him at over 1000 yards for the season with 19 TDs.
“Our offense has been unbelievable,” Sieben noted. “It’s fun to watch. Justin Smith—our offensive coordinator—has done an unbelievable job along with Garin Beam our running back coach and Darwin Sweetman our offensive line coach.
“Our defense was really good up front, as our line and linebackers were outstanding,” he continued. “We struggled with some things in the secondary and gave up a lot of yards passing but we also forced six turnovers so there were a lot of positives. I thought we played a great second half and responded to the early adversity extremely well.”
Yanci Spiller led the team in tackles with five and three assists. Ibarra had four and one assist, and Vinduska had four tackles, two assists, and a pick. Sturdy and Kody Howard each had interceptions, along with sophomore Elijah Bell who scored from 60 yards out on a pick six.
“Proud of our kids,” Sieben concluded. “Excited to get to coach them at least another week and look forward to another challenge hosting a very good Hesston team.”
Rock Creek (8-1) will host the second-round game against the Swathers (7-2) Friday night at The Rock. Hesston is coming off a first-round win over Marysville, 24-14. A win will put the Mustangs into the quarterfinals, where they will face either Andale (9-0) or Pratt (7-2).