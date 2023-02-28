Rock Creek wrapped up the regular season on the hardwood last week on a high note, winning back-to-back games against Onaga and Rossville. The Mustangs finished the season at 12-8 and began post season play on Tuesday night.
Rock Creek began action last week on Monday night with a trip to Onaga for a non-conference match-up against the Buffalos. The two teams proved to be evenly matched, ending the first half knotted up at 23. It remained close throughout the second half as well, and with one minute to go Rock Creek found themselves trailing by one, when Coley Burgess went to the free throw line. Burgess made both free throws to give the Mustangs a one-point lead. Then, with seven seconds in the game, Onaga’s Jackson Kolterman went to the free throw line with a chance to take the lead. Kolterman, however, missed both free throws and Ethan Burgess made a layup as the buzzer sounded to give the Mustangs the 46-43 win.
“We were lucky to achieve that outcome,” Head Mustang Coach Justin Smith said of the win. “We didn’t act like we wanted to be there and Onaga did a great job hitting shots early and making it hard on us.”
Onaga’s Konnor Nider led all scorers with 14 on the night. Jackson Kolterman added 10 for the Buffalos, Zac Fisher had seven, Tyree Figge and Donovan Mason had four each, and Gabe Kufahl and Rayce Fisher ended with two apiece.
Dalton Whitworth, who spent a good portion of his senior season out with an injury, led the Mustang’s scoring effort with 11. Logan Sturdy finished with nine, and C. Burgess and Daegen Vinduska each added six. David Wilkinson (4 pts), Brady Schneider (3 pts), E. Burgess (2 pts), Trevor Christensen (2 pts), and Kade Welfringer (2 pts) also contributed to the Mustang total.
In a quick turn-around, Rock Creek headed back out on Tuesday night to take on Rossville in their final regular season game. Sparks flew in the first quarter as the two teams traded buckets, ending up with Rock Creek taking a slight edge, 22-19, at the end of one. By halftime, Rossville had moved into the lead to take a three-point advantage into the break.
After half-time, the Mustangs were on fire, outscoring the Dawgs 35-15 in the half, making the final score Rock Creek 62, Rossville 45.
“It’s the same thing I have said all year,” Smith said after the game, “sometimes we look like we can beat anyone, and sometimes we look like we can get beat by anyone. We were much more engaged and played better (vs. Rossville than against Onaga).”
Vinduska led all Mustangs with 13 points, followed by Burgess with 11. Sturdy and Welfringer finished with nine, Ryker Zoeller had six, and Christensen and Whitworth each had one.
Rossville’s leading scorer was freshman Jack Donovan who hit three treys and finished with 11 total points. Tayson Horak added eight, Brock Bush had seven, and Cameron Miller and Saint Mildren had six a-piece. Jakoby McDonnell (5 pts) and Kade Perine (2 pts) also scored in the contest.
Rock Creek began substate play Tuesday night on the road against Abilene (11-9).
“We have a tough draw in playing Abilene first round,” Smith said of the matchup. “They play a really hard schedule and are a talented team. We will have to play well to win.”
Rossville finished their season at 7-13 and took on top seeded Kansas City Bishop (17-3) in the opening round of the post season.