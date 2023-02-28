Rock Creek wrapped up the regular season on the hardwood last week on a high note, winning back-to-back games against Onaga and Rossville. The Mustangs finished the season at 12-8 and began post season play on Tuesday night.

Rock Creek began action last week on Monday night with a trip to Onaga for a non-conference match-up against the Buffalos. The two teams proved to be evenly matched, ending the first half knotted up at 23. It remained close throughout the second half as well, and with one minute to go Rock Creek found themselves trailing by one, when Coley Burgess went to the free throw line. Burgess made both free throws to give the Mustangs a one-point lead. Then, with seven seconds in the game, Onaga’s Jackson Kolterman went to the free throw line with a chance to take the lead. Kolterman, however, missed both free throws and Ethan Burgess made a layup as the buzzer sounded to give the Mustangs the 46-43 win.