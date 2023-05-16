Rock Creek wrapped up its regular season on the diamond last week, hosting a double header against Rossville and celebrating senior night. During the break between games, six seniors and their families were honored, including Logan Sturdy, Maddox Ibarra, Ethan Burgess, Dalton Whitworth, JT Ross and Trae Haub.

Rock Creek handled the Bulldawgs in both games to finish the season at 19-1. In the first game, Ryker Zoeller (6-0) pitched a complete game shut out to lead the Mustangs to a 12-0 win. Zoeller gave up just four hits and struck out seven over five innings.