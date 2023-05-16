The Rock Creek High School Baseball Team honored its seniors between games against Rossville last week. Pictured with their parents, the seniors are Dalton Whitworth, Logan Sturdy, JT Ross, Maddox Ibarra, Trae Haub, and Ethan Burgess.
Rock Creek wrapped up its regular season on the diamond last week, hosting a double header against Rossville and celebrating senior night. During the break between games, six seniors and their families were honored, including Logan Sturdy, Maddox Ibarra, Ethan Burgess, Dalton Whitworth, JT Ross and Trae Haub.
Rock Creek handled the Bulldawgs in both games to finish the season at 19-1. In the first game, Ryker Zoeller (6-0) pitched a complete game shut out to lead the Mustangs to a 12-0 win. Zoeller gave up just four hits and struck out seven over five innings.
Offensively for the Mustangs, Casey McCarn came up big with a two RBI single and a run scored. Drew Becker also had a single, two RBIs, and two Runs Scored, and JT Ross had an RBI Single.
In game two, Rock Creek built to a 9-0 lead by the end of three innings but failed to produce for the rest of the game. Rossville would plate two in the sixth but wouldn’t come near catching the Mustangs as Rock Creek took the game 9-2.
Daegen Vinduska (5-1) picked up the win on the mound, giving up no runs on just one hit over five innings, retiring four. Sturdy and Whitworth also put in some work on the evening.
Ibarra led the way at the plate, going 3-4 including a double, two runs scored, and an RBI. Burgess was 2-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run, Sturdy was 2-3 with an RBI, and Brandon Krainbill and Vinduska also had two hits each.
At 19-1, Rock Creek clinches the number one seed and home field advantage in the 4A East Bracket, where they squared off against Coffeyville-Field Kindley High School in the opening round Tuesday. The Mustangs also finished off an undefeated Mid East League schedule going 10-0 and outscoring their league opponents by a combined score of 139-7 on the season.