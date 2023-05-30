Despite compiling the second-best regular season record in school history (19-1), Rock Creek was eliminated in the first round of the 4A state tournament last week.
The second seeded Mustangs squared up against Paola (14-8) in the opening game of the tournament Thursday morning at Dean Evans stadium in Salina. Both teams were scoreless until Rock Creek drew first blood in the third inning when Ethan Burgess scored on a sac fly by Brandon Krainbill. But Paola would flex their muscles in the fourth when Kolby Wheeler went yard for a two-run homer over the center field fence.
Kale Murdock would bat in Jace Kerley in the fifth to extend the Panther lead to 3-1. However, Rock Creek responded in the sixth on a Dalton Whitworth single that scored Krainbill and Mack Lee to head into the seventh inning knotted up at three apiece.
A scoreless seventh resulted in extra baseball, and Paola would once again use the long ball to gain the advantage. In the top of the eighth, Keaton Matlick crushed a two-run homer to left field to go up 5-3. In the bottom of the frame, Hunter Loethen struck out Krainbill, and Daegen Vinduska flied into a double play to end the game and the Mustang’s hopes of another state title.
Despite ringing up 11 K’s, Rock Creek junior Vinduska took the loss for the Mustangs, giving up five runs on eight hits and walking three over the eight-inning outing.
The Mustangs managed to outhit the Panthers 10-8, but Paola’s power hitters—Wheeler and Matlick—were the difference in the ballgame. Burgess led the way at the plate for Rock Creek, going 3-4 with a run. Logan Sturdy and Whitworth had two hits apiece, and JT Ross, Trae Haub, and Casey McCarn each had a hit.
“Credit to Paola,” Mustang head coach Shane Sieben said after the game, adding, “I’m really proud of our guys. They are an unbelievable group, they put in a ton of work, and they should be proud of what they did this year.”
Rock Creek will lose key seniors in Whitworth, Burgess, JT Ross, Sturdy, Maddox Ibarra and Haub, but will return a wealth of experienced talent including Vinduska, Krainbill, Becker, and Zoeller.