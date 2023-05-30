Despite compiling the second-best regular season record in school history (19-1), Rock Creek was eliminated in the first round of the 4A state tournament last week.

The second seeded Mustangs squared up against Paola (14-8) in the opening game of the tournament Thursday morning at Dean Evans stadium in Salina. Both teams were scoreless until Rock Creek drew first blood in the third inning when Ethan Burgess scored on a sac fly by Brandon Krainbill. But Paola would flex their muscles in the fourth when Kolby Wheeler went yard for a two-run homer over the center field fence.