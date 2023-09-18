RC 1.jpg
Buy Now

Mustang Malachi Bell (55) pulls down the Falcon ball carrier in Friday night's game at Riley Co.

 Misty Vinduska Special to The Times

Rock Creek picked up a hard-fought win in its first road test last week as the Mustangs made the drive to take on longtime foe Riley County. In a battle of the defenses, the Mustangs used a productive second quarter to accumulate all the points needed to take the W, 14-8.

Mack Lee had a hand in both of the Mustang’s touchdowns scrambling for a one yard TD, and then connecting with Trevor Christensen later in the quarter for a 44-yard passing score.