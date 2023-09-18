Rock Creek picked up a hard-fought win in its first road test last week as the Mustangs made the drive to take on longtime foe Riley County. In a battle of the defenses, the Mustangs used a productive second quarter to accumulate all the points needed to take the W, 14-8.
Mack Lee had a hand in both of the Mustang’s touchdowns scrambling for a one yard TD, and then connecting with Trevor Christensen later in the quarter for a 44-yard passing score.
A seven-yard pass from Eli Harmison to Jace Woodard got the Falcons on the board before halftime, but a failed two-point conversion left the score 14-6 Mustangs.
After a scoreless third quarter, Eli Sais sacked Lee in the end zone for a safety, resulting in the final score.
“It was good to see how the kids responded in a close game,” Mustang head coach Shane Sieben said of the win. “Our defense played a great game, credit to coach (Monte) Spiller for putting them in a position to make plays.”
Rock Creek made its living once again through the air, finishing with 144 yards passing and just 54 rushing. Lee attributed for the entirety of the passing yards, going 11/23 and a touchdown, while also throwing two picks.
Christensen was the favorite target, with three catches for 58 yards and a score. Daegen Vinduska also caught three and finished with 33 yards, and Elijah Bell caught two for 28.
Drew Becker led the rushing attack with nine carries for 35 yards. Lee carried eight times for 16.
Kade Welfringer had another big night on defense, with five tackles, seven assists, and a sack. Vinduska had four tackles, four assists, and Coach’s son Cooper Sieben picked up three tackles and assisted on another.
The win moves Rock Creek to 2-1 on the season, while the Falcons fall to 1-2. Rock Creek will extend its road trip next week as they take the short drive down Highway 24 to square up against Silver Lake.