The Rock Creek Mustangs wrapped up their season on the hardwood last week, stunning a good Abilene team in the first round of sub-state, but falling to top seeded Hugoton in the title game.

Rock Creek kicked off the tournament at home on Tuesday night, hosting the Cowboys at the Rock. Good shooting and tough defensive pressure helped the Mustangs to build to a nine-point lead by halftime. Abilene pushed back in the second half — outperforming the Mustangs in both quarters — but it wasn’t enough to make up the deficit. Rock Creek was able to secure the 54-50 victory to stay alive in post season play.