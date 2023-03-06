The Rock Creek Mustangs wrapped up their season on the hardwood last week, stunning a good Abilene team in the first round of sub-state, but falling to top seeded Hugoton in the title game.
Rock Creek kicked off the tournament at home on Tuesday night, hosting the Cowboys at the Rock. Good shooting and tough defensive pressure helped the Mustangs to build to a nine-point lead by halftime. Abilene pushed back in the second half — outperforming the Mustangs in both quarters — but it wasn’t enough to make up the deficit. Rock Creek was able to secure the 54-50 victory to stay alive in post season play.
Logan Sturdy led the Mustang’s scoring attack, accumulating 12 total points including making eight of ten from the free-throw line. Coley Burgess was next with 11, Ryker Zoeller had nine, Trevor Christensen had seven, Dalton Whitworth added five, and Ethan Burgess and Daegen Vinduska each finished with four.
The win pitted the Mustangs against Hugoton in the sub-state title game. The Eagles came into the tournament as the top seed, sporting an 18-2 record. Last year’s squad made it to the quarterfinals of the 3A state tournament before being eliminated by Hesston.
Hugoton proved to be too much for the Mustangs, and by the end of the game the Eagles had amassed an 83-42 win over Rock Creek.
“Hugoton played extremely well and shot the ball extremely well,” Mustang head coach Justin Smith said. “We had some things go wrong for us early and it snowballed from there. Their role players played really well.”
At the end of his first year at the helm for Rock Creek, Smith is optimistic for the future of Mustang basketball.
“I thought the season for the most part was successful, being able to play in a sub state championship game with a chance to go to state was positive,” he said. “There are some games I would have liked to have back because if we would have got a higher seed we might still be playing.
“I will really miss our seniors, Logan Sturdy, Ethan Burgess, Dalton Whitworth, and Carter Wilkens, they are great kids and did a good job leading for us this year.
“Our future is bright, both our JV and freshman teams only lost two games this year. We will return 12 guys that have varsity experience and there will be some younger kids that will fight for time as well,” Smith concluded.