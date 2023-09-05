The Rock Creek Mustangs squared off against one of the premier programs in the state Friday night to kick off their 2023 season as they hosted the Southeast of Saline Trojans at the Rock. The Trojans, who haven’t lost a regular season game in three years, gained momentum throughout the contest, building to a 26-7 win over the Mustangs.
It was a scoreless affair throughout much of the first quarter, as the defensive units duked it out. Rock Creek forced a fumble with just under seven minutes in the period, but the Mustangs were unable to capitalize as Mack Lee missed the field goal to remain tied at zero.
The Mustangs returned the favor later in the quarter, giving up a fumble that resulted in a five-yard touchdown run by Southeast’s Grady Gebhardt. A failed ‘swinging gate’ play kept the score at 6-0, Trojans.
The score remained unchanged until the third quarter when Southeast scored from 59 yards out on a pass play from Daniel Kejr to Tucker Thaxton. The two-point conversion made it 14-0.
Rock Creek put up its only points later in the period on a 37-yard pass to Daegan Vinduska, thrown by Sophomore QB Gavin Rosa. Jaxon Pendell booted it through the uprights to make it a 14-7 ballgame.
In the end, the Trojans proved to be too much for the Mustangs, as they added scores by Kejr and Gebhardt to put the game on ice.
Rock Creek is coming off of a successful 9-2 season a year ago that saw the first league title in 18 years, the first district title since 2008, and multiple team and individual records set. In the 2023 debut, however, the Mustangs struggled to replace key components of last year’s squad.
Head Mustang Coach Shane Sieben used two young quarterbacks — junior Lee and sophomore Rosa — to fill the void left by passing prodigy Dalton Whitworth who went on to play at the college level at Bethany. Lee got the start, going 11 for 20 for 90 yards and scrambling for 16. Rosa added nine completions for 123 yards and a score but netted minus 14 yards on the ground. The Mustangs struggled in the ground game, with just 15 total yards. Quarterback Lee and wide receiver Drew Becker led the rushing attack with 16 and 15 yards, respectively. Four turnovers committed by the Mustang offense added to the unit’s struggles.
The defense was a bright spot for the Mustangs, holding a very solid Trojan team to just 26 points and forcing two turnovers. Senior safety Vinduska led the team in tackles with six, plus seven assists. Ezra Spiller had five tackles, three assists, and a sack, and Trever Christensen and Kade Welfringer each added four tackles and a slew of assists.
At 0-1, the Mustangs will host longtime foe St. Marys next weekend. The Bears are coming off their first ever state title but dropped their opening game to inner-district rival Rossville Friday night.
The match up will be the last between these teams as members of the MEL, as the Mid-East League is disbanding. Next year, Rock Creek moves to the NCKL, joining Wamego, and St. Marys moves to the newly created Big East League.