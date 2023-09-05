The Rock Creek Mustangs squared off against one of the premier programs in the state Friday night to kick off their 2023 season as they hosted the Southeast of Saline Trojans at the Rock. The Trojans, who haven’t lost a regular season game in three years, gained momentum throughout the contest, building to a 26-7 win over the Mustangs.

It was a scoreless affair throughout much of the first quarter, as the defensive units duked it out. Rock Creek forced a fumble with just under seven minutes in the period, but the Mustangs were unable to capitalize as Mack Lee missed the field goal to remain tied at zero.