Rock Creek's Sam Killingsworth (9) fields a ball during the Riley Co. game.

 Cale Prater The Times

Rock Creek Softball had a successful week last week, winning three of four games, including a sweep over Mideast League rival Riley County. The Lady 'Stangs finished the week at 7-7 on the year, and 3-1 in league play.

In game one Tuesday vs. Riley County, Rock Creek took a late lead, culminating in a 6-5 victory. The Mustangs were trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth with two outs when Sam Killingsworth drew a walk, followed by a left-center shot from sophomore Teagan Zenger that knotted the game at 5-5. Then, Chloe Purvis had her lone hit of the night at the most critical of times, driving the ball for a single to score Zenger to give Rock Creek the lead and eventual win.