Rock Creek Softball had a successful week last week, winning three of four games, including a sweep over Mideast League rival Riley County. The Lady 'Stangs finished the week at 7-7 on the year, and 3-1 in league play.
In game one Tuesday vs. Riley County, Rock Creek took a late lead, culminating in a 6-5 victory. The Mustangs were trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth with two outs when Sam Killingsworth drew a walk, followed by a left-center shot from sophomore Teagan Zenger that knotted the game at 5-5. Then, Chloe Purvis had her lone hit of the night at the most critical of times, driving the ball for a single to score Zenger to give Rock Creek the lead and eventual win.
Zenger led the effort at the plate for the Mustangs, going 4-4, including a double. Eve McComb went 2 -3 with a double and three RBI’s. Killingsworth, Purvis, Ali Jones, and Haylee Smith each added singles in the game as Rock Creek amassed 11 total hits.
Ali Jones got the win for Rock Creek, allowing five runs on nine hits and striking out four.
Game two had a similar feel with both teams duking it out until Rock Creek broke open the lead again in the sixth inning. Tied 5-5 headed into the frame, Rock Creek plated three to take an 8-5 lead.
Riley scored again in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as the Mustangs took the game 8-6.
Rock Creek collected 13 hits in the game. Smith went 3-3, Plummer was 2-2 with two walks, and McComb, Killingsworth and Zenger each had two hits.
Brynna Zoeller earned the win, pitching all seven innings, striking out two, and giving up no walks.
“We didn’t play as cleanly as we wanted tonight, but we put a lot of balls in play and our short game—finally—proved to be key,” Head Mustang Coach Jeri Brummett said at the end of the night. “It has been a real area of focus as of late, and that helped us a couple times tonight.
Rock Creek traveled to Clay Center on Thursday, to wrap up the week with two games against the Lady Tigers. The Mustangs won one and lost one on the evening, dropping the first game 2-0, and picking up a 7-4 win in the closer.
Game one came down to one hit. Tied at zero through 6.5 innings of play, Clay Center hit a two-run home run to seal the win.
Rock Creek outhit the Tigers six hits to two, but could not string anything together, stranding 10 runners on base throughout the game.
Zenger continued to have a hot bat going 2-4 including a double. Killingsworth doubled, and McComb, Plummer and Clair Matzke each had a hit.
Jones pitched for the Mustangs, giving up only two hits despite taking the loss.
In game two, Rock Creek scored early and put up seven runs by the top of the fifth to lead 7-0. The Tigers answered and threatened, but Rock Creek hung on to win the game 7-4.
The Mustangs once again outhit the Tigers, combining for 11 hits. Five Mustangs had two hits each, including Reese Grady’s two doubles. Purvis, Killingsworth and McComb each notched a double and a single in the game.
Zoeller went the distance on the rubber, allowing seven hits, walking three and fanning four to be credited with the win.