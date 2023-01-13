Mustang grapplers host Council Grove Staff Report Beth Day Author email Jan 13, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rock Creek boys and girls wrestling teams last Thursday hosted Council Grove for a pair of duals.The Lady Mustangs had an outstanding meet, defeating their competitors 51-12. The boys lost their event to the Council Grove 48-36.Girls Results• 100 – Joee Perkins won by forfeit• 105 – Hailey McCluskey won by forfeit• 110 – Double forfeit• 115 – Open, lost by forfeit• 120 – Claire Steeves pinned Addyson Wingert• 130 – Double Forfeit• 135 – Brooklyn Burenheide pinned Havin Thornhill• 140 – Gracie Roth pinned Alysia Werner• 145 – Elocin Moran defeated Casey McDiffit, 5-1• 155 – Koda Moeller won by forfeit• 170 – Gabby Roth pinned by Brenah Cannon• 190 – Cecelia Lynch won by forfeit• 235 – Briley Griffin won by forfeit• JV 115 – Claire Steeves pinned Macie WellsBoys Results• 106 – Alex Kraemer won by forfeit• 113 – Zach Dye pinned by Austin Boatwright• 120 – Corbyn Jensen won by forfeit• 126 – Seth Figgee pinned Ethan Lif• 132 – Mason Berggren won by forfeit• 138 – Izaya Wenzi pinned by Caden Honer• 144 – Declan McKinney pinned by Hadley Smith• 150 – Mason Owens pinned by Jace Goodman• 157 – Aidan McKinney pinned by Tyler Rodgers• 165 – Tristan Meyer won by forfeit• 175 – Wade Rottinghaus pinned Cole Wilson• 190 – Kendall Grimes pinned by Ace Monihen• 215 – Cooper Bittle pinned by Tyler Hutchinson• 285 – Cordae Kirksey pinned by Holden Ziegler• JV 175 – Grady Hastert pinned by Jude Kormanik• JV 215 – Cole Greenwood pinned by Jayden Mosely-Cannon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today