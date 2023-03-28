The Rock Creek baseball team kicked off its season last week with a non-conference match-up against the Sabetha Blue Jays. The Mustangs swept the two-game series to start their year off at a perfect 2-0.

In game one, both teams remained scoreless through the first, but Rock Creek moved into the lead in the second frame, scoring three runs to Sabetha’s one. By the bottom of the sixth inning, Sabetha had taken a 4-3 lead, but that’s when the Mustangs made their move. Rock Creek put up 11 runs in the inning, extending their lead to 14-4 to invoke the run rule victory.