The Rock Creek baseball team kicked off its season last week with a non-conference match-up against the Sabetha Blue Jays. The Mustangs swept the two-game series to start their year off at a perfect 2-0.
In game one, both teams remained scoreless through the first, but Rock Creek moved into the lead in the second frame, scoring three runs to Sabetha’s one. By the bottom of the sixth inning, Sabetha had taken a 4-3 lead, but that’s when the Mustangs made their move. Rock Creek put up 11 runs in the inning, extending their lead to 14-4 to invoke the run rule victory.
Leading the way at the plate for the Mustangs was senior Maddox Ibarra, who cranked out two doubles which resulted in four RBI’s and two runs scored. Ethan Burgess went 2-3, scoring twice and batting in two. Logan Sturdy hit a triple and was hit by a pitch to score one run and one RBI. Rounding out the offensive production for the Mustangs was Brandon Krainbill with a double and three runs scored, and Trae Haub with a two RBI single.
Ryker Zoeller picked up the win on the mound, although Daegen Vinduska and Cooper Sieben did the majority of the pitching in the contest. Combined, the trio gave up just four hits and collect five strike outs.
Game two was a much closer affair, with Rock Creek finally taking a 3-1 advantage in the fourth, which they would keep until the end.
Zoeller put in another three innings of work, giving up just one run and striking out four Blue Jays. Krainbill picked up the win, pitching four innings with no hits and three strikeouts.
Offensively, Ibarra and Burgess each picked up an RBI single, and Vinduska batted in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Rock Creek will put its 2-0 record on the line on Tuesday, April fourth when they travel to Abilene to take on the Cowboys.