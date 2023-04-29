This year's Raider track team keeps seeing records fall. Three more went down Friday at Seaman.
The first one was courtesy of the 4x800m relay team. Mason Herzog, Harrison Cutting, Brady Stegman and Emery Wolfe not only broke the school record, but the meet record. With a time of 7:56.4, the 4x800 is the fastest team in the state in all classes.
Harrison Cutting took down the second record. He ran a blistering 1:56 to break a 45-year-old school record in the 800m open.
The final standard toppled was only a week old. The 4x400m team of Mason Herzog, Harrison Cutting, Emery Wolfe and Jonny Cutting dropped .04 of a second off the time they set last week at Abilene to lower the school record to 3:25.75.
All three of those performances also won gold medals leading the way for the Raiders to place fourth of 24 teams.
The Wamego girls team also had a solid meet, ending up 12th of 26 teams.
Wamego Boys Results
• 100m – Drew Erickson, 24th prelim, 11.74; Aidan Hefley, 31st prelim, 11.87.
• 200m – Jon Cutting, 4th, 22.33; Logan Curtis, 25th prelim, 24.13.
• 400m – J Cutting, 2nd, 49.75; Brock Weeks, 31st prelim, 55.85.
• 800m – Harrison Cutting, 1st, 1:56.81; Emery Wolfe, 2nd, 1:59.17.
• 1600m – Peyton Parker, 8th, 4:37.87.
• 3200m – Brady Stegman, 10th, 9:55.26; Parker, 12th, 10:03.93.
• 110m H – Joey Shea, 15th prelim, 18:04.
• 300m H – Shea, 8th, 44.81.
• 4x100m – Curtis, Weeks, Erickson, Hefley, 13th, 45.86.
• 4x400m – Mason Herzog, H Cutting, Wolfe, J Cutting, 1st, 3:35.75.
• 4x800m – Herzog, H Cutting, Brady Stegman, Wolfe, 1st, 7:56.4.
• High Jump – Slade Smith, 6th, 5'8”.
• Long Jump – Drew Pettay, 10th, 21'.
• Triple Jump – Pettay, 4th, 41'11”.
• Discus – Andrew Hildebrand, 3rd, 137'10”; Jackson Zeigler, 18th, 120'10”.
• Javelin – Colin Donahue, 15th, 140'10”; Zeigler, 22nd, 132'7”.
• Shot Put – Andrew Hildebrand, 11th, 46'5”.
Wamego Girls Results
• 100m – Sarah Jones, 19th prelim, 13.65; Reece Thornton, 25th prelim, 14.22.
• 200m – Isabella Wilber, 4th, 26.33; Kendall Thornton, 12th prelim, 27.58.
• 800m – Liz Adams, 3rd, 1:23.91.
• 1600m – Taylor Umscheid, 33rd, 6:10.37.
• 100m H – Sammie Miller, 17th prelim, 18.35.
• 300m H – Miller, 19th prelim, 54.74.
• 4x100m – K Thornton, Adams, R Thornton, Wilber, 10th, 53.05.
• 4x400m – Sariah Pittenger-Reed, Skylar Schoenbeck, Wilber, Adams, 6th, 4:18.42.
• 4x800m – Adams, Schoenbeck, Grace Morenz, Pittenger-Reed, 4th, 10:26.59.
• Long Jump – Wilber, 3rd, 17'.
• Discus – Sara Springer, 14th, 97'2”.
• Javelin – Schoenbeck, 14th, 102'4”; Rylie Meinhardt, 20th, 98'3”.
Team Scores
• Girls – Olathe North, 1st, 94; Great Bend, 2nd, 69; Seaman, 3rd, 63.5; Bishop Carroll, 4th, 49.5; SM North, 5th, 46; Manhattan, 6th, 43.5; Lawrence, 7th, 41.5; Washburn Rural, 8th, 35.5; Holton, 9th, 35; SM South, 10th, 33; Junction City, 11th, 31; Wamego, 12th, 25; SM Northwest, Silver Lake, T-13th, 19; Lansing, Topeka West, T-15th, 15; Jackson Heights, 17th, 14.5; Hiawatha, 18th, 14; Santa Fe Trail, 19th, 12; Jefferson Co. North, 20th, 8; Leavenworth, 21st, 6; Perry Lecompton, 22nd, 4; Rossville, 23rd, 3; Highland Park, 24th, 2.
• Boys – Olathe North, 1st, 105.5; Manhattan, 2nd, 75; SM North, 3rd, 73; Wamego, 4th, 66; Bishop Carroll, 5th, 47; SM Northwest, 6th, 45; Lawrence, 7th, 39; Washburn Rural, 8th, 36.5; Seaman, 9th, 35; Lansing, 10th, 29; Topeka West, 11th, 28; Hiawatha, 12th, 26; Leavenworth, 13th, 24; Great Bend, 14th, 19; Burlingame, 15th, 14; SM South, 16th, 10; Highland Park, 17th, 8; Holton, 18th, 6; Silver Lake, 19th, 5.5; Perry Lecompton, Junction City, T-20th, 4; Santa Fe Trail, 22nd, 1.5; Rossville, 0.