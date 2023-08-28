Head Red Raider Weston Moody has been selected to lead the East Team at the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl, the organization announced Monday.
The head coaches are selected from the group of assistant coaches from the previous year's game. McPherson High School Head Coach Jace Pavlovich will lead the 2024 West Team.
Moody, who is entering his sixth season as the Wamego High School head football coach, has compiled an overall record of 38-15. Wamego is coming off a 12-1 season that included its first ever state championship game appearance in 2022. Moody was named the 4A Coach of the Year by multiple outlets following his program’s historic 2022 season.
"I am honored to be selected as the Head Coach of the Shrine Bowl East squad,” he said. “I'm humbled to be able to play a small part in the efforts of the Shriners, who provide care to youth in need worldwide and highlight the best football players in the state of Kansas. I'm grateful for this opportunity, and it would not be possible without our players, staff, Wamego community and my family."
The 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl is returning to Emporia on June 29, 2024, for the sixth time and first time since 2016. The West Team won the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl 21-20 this summer in Hays. The West now holds a 31-17-2 advantage all-time and has not lost since 2018, with four wins and a tie (2022) since the last East victory in 2018.
“We’re excited to have both of these great coaches associated with our organization,” said Kansas Shrine Bowl Executive Director, B.J. Harris. “To be selected by your peers is an honor and reflects the type of skill and character both Coach Moody and Coach Pavlovich possess. We’re looking forward to working with both as we continue to grow the Kansas Shrine Bowl and maximize our impact on Shriners Children’s.”