Moody - Abilene.jpg
Buy Now

WHS Head Football Coach Weston Moody leads his team on the field in last seasons game against Abilene. Moody was recently selected to be the 2024 head coach for the Kansas Shrine Bowl East Team.

 Beth Day The Times

Head Red Raider Weston Moody has been selected to lead the East Team at the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl, the organization announced Monday.

The head coaches are selected from the group of assistant coaches from the previous year's game. McPherson High School Head Coach Jace Pavlovich will lead the 2024 West Team.