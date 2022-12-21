Earlier this month, long-time Rock Creek coach Jody Miller was recognized as the KSHSAA Boys Middle School Sports Coach of the year.
“I was like, “What? No way!!” I didn’t even realize there was a Middle School Coach of the Year award,” Miller recalls. “After the initial shock I was so honored to have been selected. All the track coaches work together since we have close to 150 middle school athletes, so I would’ve liked to have shared the honor.”
Miller won the award for her excellence within her role of head boys middle school track coach at RCMS. During the spring of 2022, the program had a very successful season, with three out of the four teams winning the Mideast League Championship.
Miller has been at it a while. Currently in her 31st year as a PE teacher and coach for Rock Creek, she has served in a variety of coaching gigs, including middle school and high school track coach for 30 years, assistant high school volleyball coach for 20 years, middle school Volleyball two years, head middle school girls basketball for five years and MS/HS Cross Country for five years. In 2019, she took Rock Creek’s girls cross country team for the first time in school history, placing 4th in 3A. In 2008, she took the volleyball team to a 2nd place finish at state.
According to Miller, she has had many fond memories over the years.
“Since I have coached almost every sport, and for so long, there are so many to choose from,” she said. “As far as Middle School Track is concerned, the amount of hard work and heart the athletes put in makes me so proud. Every season our athletes push hard to not only get personal records but break school records.”
She incorporates team building activities into her programs to help her athletes bond, which she says adds to the specialness of their successes. She also encourages hard work in her teams.
“’YOGOWYPI’ is a word I use every year that stands for You Only Get Out What You Put In,” Miller says. “When athletes are encouraged and recognized for improving, they want to keep getting better.”
As part of the Coach of the Year honor, Miller was asked to be the Kansas Coaches Association representative for Middle School sports.
“I just try to communicate with all middle school coaches to address problems, issues or initiate changes, if necessary,” Miller says of the role.
Miller grew up in Windsor, Colo., and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado. She later earned a masters from Emporia State.
“Growing up I loved sports and played volleyball, basketball, and track, earning honors in all three. Sports became ‘my thing, something I was good at, and an outlet. I loved putting it all out on the court or track. Pushing myself to the limit and competing was freeing to me, and the teams I played with became like family, and are some of my best friends still.
“My 4x400 team won the Colorado 4A state track meet, and that relay is still my favorite to coach to this day,” she explains, adding, “When I was invited to attend Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) early on in high school, that gave me the extra edge I needed to grow spiritually.”
Miller is quick to acknowledge those around her who have helped her achieve success.
“I am so blessed to have worked with amazing coaches and leaders that have the same goal: to give our athletes the most successful season we can,” she says. “Specifically in track, working with Mike Beam and Mike Zabel for the last 30 years has helped me learn and grow as a coach. Athletic Directors Kent Rogers and Scott Harshbarger always supported and encouraged me as a coach. Our current middle school track coaching team of Addie Howley, Jackson Goodmiller, Tiffany Shaheen and Janie Brokenicky are a wonderful team of like-minded coaches that give their all to our tracksters. I’m so thankful to have spent my professional career at Rock Creek. I’m now coaching the children of athletes I coached in the beginning of my career and loving it!”
She also gave a “shout out” to her biggest supporters—her husband Shawn and son Ryan.