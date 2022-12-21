Jody Miller and Jeri Brummett.jpg

Kansas Coaches Association President (and Rock Creek teacher and coach), right, presents Jody Miller with the KSHSAA Middle School Boys Coach of the Year award.

 Courtesy photo

Earlier this month, long-time Rock Creek coach Jody Miller was recognized as the KSHSAA Boys Middle School Sports Coach of the year.

“I was like, “What? No way!!” I didn’t even realize there was a Middle School Coach of the Year award,” Miller recalls. “After the initial shock I was so honored to have been selected. All the track coaches work together since we have close to 150 middle school athletes, so I would’ve liked to have shared the honor.”