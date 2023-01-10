The Lady Raider basketball team continued its winning ways by downing St. Marys last Tuesday 52-38 in the first game of 2003.

Despite the final tally, the first quarter was a slow one for both teams. St. Marys opened early on a Hayden Heim shot, and it took more than a minute for Wamego to respond with an Ashten Pierson charity. That was quickly followed with Sara Springer’s outside shot to put Wamego up 4-2. A minute later, Brenna Smith tied the game up 4-4. It then got rough, and Wamego took advantage of two trips to the charity line, with Trista Hoobler and Lexi Hecht each adding two points. At the end, Smith was at the line for St. Marys, making one shot for the 8-5 score.