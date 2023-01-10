The Lady Raider basketball team continued its winning ways by downing St. Marys last Tuesday 52-38 in the first game of 2003.
Despite the final tally, the first quarter was a slow one for both teams. St. Marys opened early on a Hayden Heim shot, and it took more than a minute for Wamego to respond with an Ashten Pierson charity. That was quickly followed with Sara Springer’s outside shot to put Wamego up 4-2. A minute later, Brenna Smith tied the game up 4-4. It then got rough, and Wamego took advantage of two trips to the charity line, with Trista Hoobler and Lexi Hecht each adding two points. At the end, Smith was at the line for St. Marys, making one shot for the 8-5 score.
Then came the second period … and it was a good one for the visitors who outscored St. Marys by 13 points. Hecht started the romp with a quick trey. She would add another in the final score. However, it was Pierson who handled most of the Lady Raider scoring in the period, with nine points. Rylie Meinhardt was also strong, including a pair of free throws which ended the period. The Lady Bears 10 points were split between Hope Garland, Catherine Moylan, Isabel Hurla and Heim. In the end, Wamego took a 31-15 lead into halftime.
St. Marys gained a little of that back in the third behind Heim’s offense. She dropped seven of the 12 points, with Hurla adding the rest. Wamego had 10 from Pierson, Meinhardt, Hecht and Kirby McKee with the period ending 41-27, Wamego.
Both teams posted 11 points in the final stanza, with Heim again leading the way for St. Marys and Pierson for Wamego. With the margin unchanged, the final score was 52-38, Lady Raiders.
Box Score
W: 8-23-10-11 – 52
SM: 5-10-12-11 – 38
Scoring for Wamego – Ashten Pierson, 21; Rylie Meinhardt, 10; Lexi Hecht, 8; Sara Springer, 5; and Trista Hoobler, Maya Gallagher, Kirby McKee and Addison Denney, 2 each.
Scoring for St. Marys – Hayden Heim, 12; Isabel Hurla, Brenna Smith, 9 each; Hope Garland, 5; Catherine Moylan, 3.