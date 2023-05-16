WAMEGO, May 16, 2023 – “What a great game!”
That was the sentiment expressed over and over again by the fans as they left the 4A Regional Tournament championship softball game tonight after Wamego defeated its nemesis Bishop Miege 4-2 to return to the state tournament for the third time in as many years.
Before meeting up with Miege, the Lady Raiders, going into the tournament as the top seed (15-1), had to take care of a brief bit of business – the 16th seeded Baldwin Bulldogs (6-13). They did that in a quick, two-and-a-half inning game.
With Maya Gallagher pitching, Wamego made quick work of the Bulldogs in the top of the first inning with two strike-outs and an out when shortstop Ashten Pierson catches the Baldwin player trying to advance to second base. In their half of the inning, Wamego posted 11 runs.
After three more quick outs, Wamego was again at bat, earning four more runs in the bottom of the second inning. As Baldwin couldn't score in the third, the game was called on the 15-run, three inning rule.
Prior to that game, the ninth seeded Miege (12-8) had dominated eighth seed Chanute (12-8), in a 13-1, five inning game to advance.
Thus was set up the battle. And a battle it was – from the pitcher's mound – with Peyton Hardenburger starring for the Lady Raiders and Cameron Soldner for the Lady Stags.
The game was scoreless for three innings before Miege plated Marayah Taylor on a Katie Kolarik single to Wamego's center fielder Trista Hoobler. The Raiders were unable to answer that run in their part of the inning, but Hardenburger was able to lead the Wamego defense in keeping Miege scoreless in the top of the next frame.
Then came the bottom of the fifth, and the Lady Raiders found their bats. Arabell Razzano singled on a short stop grounder, reaching first base. Jordan Diehl sacrificed and the resulting Miege error not only allowed her to advance to third, but also Razzano to cross home plate tying up the game.
Miege's defense forces two Lady Raider outs, then Soldner intentionally walked Pierson. With Pierson and Kirby McKee on base, Emma Erickson stepped up to the plate, slammed a homer, and scored all three of them, moving the game to 4-1 in favor of Wamego.
Although the Lady Raiders didn't score again on the night, and conceded another run to Miege in the top of the sixth, those four runs earned them their return to state – for the third time since Covid shut down spring sports in 2020.
“What a team win!” Exclaimed WHS Coach Luke Meyer. “Payton was tough when needed and Emma came out with a great hit after the Bishop Miege coach decided to intentionally walk Ashten Pierson. I'm sure he'll regret that decision for some time.”
As the Lady Raiders return to state – they'll have two memories – the 2021 win, and settling for third last year. And they're also excited and proud to play for the opportunity to regain the title.
“It means so much to play in this community with the culture that we've, the Lady Raiders, built,” Hoobler, a senior, said. “I'm so proud of our senior class for that.”
“I'm so proud of our team,” Meyer said, “and we're so excited for next week.”
Rock Creek Advances
With a pair of surprise wins, the 12th seeded Rock Creek Lady Mustangs were able to propel themselves to state for the third year in row.
The Lady 'Stangs (9-11) took out fifth seeded Holton 5-1 at the opening game held Tuesday in Ottawa. They then faced the four-seed Ottawa (14-6).
Rock Creek jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first two innings of the championship game. Ottawa rebounded in the bottom of the second inning, scoring four to tighten the game to 11-4. The Cyclones added three more in the bottom of the third, 11-7.
Neither team could score in the fourth frame, but Ottawa again tightened up the margin with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, 11-9.
But Rock Creek's offense came alive again in the sixth inning, with five unanswered runs. The 16-9 tally at the end of the inning would prove to be the game score, and the return ticket to state.
State Competition
As both the Lady Raiders and the Lady Mustangs are 4A teams, they will play for the same state championship title May 25-26 at Salina South High School. In last year's tourney, they met in the first round, with Wamego winning and sending Rock Creek home. As there are still regional games to be played, state brackets have not yet been posted.