Wamego’s Lady Raiders suffered their first loss of the season last week at the 64th Annual Tonganoxie Invitational.
The loss came in the first round, when they were defeated by Bonner Springs 54-48, putting them into the consolation bracket.
Wamego went on to decisively win the next two games against Tonganoxie and Louisburg to take fifth place.
Despite that finish, the Lady Raiders had the most individual players named to the All Tournament Team – Lexi Hecht, Trista Hoobler and Ashten Pierson. In addition, Maya Gallagher won the girls free throw tournament and Sara Springer took top honors in the 3-point challenge.
The Lady Raiders opened their tournament against the 5A top tier Bonner Springs, which went on to win the tourney.
Although the Raiders jumped out to a first quarter 15-10 lead, the Lady Braves began to catch up in the second, outscoring Wamego by five to tie things up at halftime 26-26. Bonner Springs added a point to that margin in the third period to take the lead 41-40. The Lady Braves then outscored Wamego by five to win 54-48.
Box Score
BS: 10-16-15-13 – 54
W: 15-11-14-8 – 48
Scoring for Wamego – Lexi Hecht, 14; Trista Hoobler, 12; Ashten Pierson, 10; Maya Gallagher, 6; Rylie Meinhardt, 4; and Addison Denney, 2.
After dropping the first game, the Lady Raiders returned on Thursday to take down the home squad 56-15.
Wamego jumped out to a solid 11-3 first quarter lead, and doubled that in the second, for a 23-11 advantage. The Lady Raiders pounded in 21 points in the third period, while holding the Lady Chieftains to just two to go up 44-13, triggering a running clock for the fourth quarter. In that final frame, they added 12 points while again holding the home team to two for the final 56-15 tally.
Box Score
W: 11-12-21-12 – 56
T: 3-8-2-2 – 15
Scoring for Wamego – Trista Hoobler, 14; Lexi Hecht, 13; Addison Denney, 12; Maya Gallagher, Isabella Wilber, 4 each; Ashten Pierson, 3; Grier Panzer, Rylie Meinhardt, Sara Springer, 2 each.
The Lady Raiders finished off the tournament and took fifth place with their 52-42 win over Louisburg.
No other game information was available.
