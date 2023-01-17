Friday night’s game was a slam dunk for Wamego’s Lady Raiders as visiting Marysville could do nothing to stop the onslaught of scoring.
Wamego cruised to an 83-25 win.
The Lady Bulldogs managed the first bucket of the game and four minutes later they scored again ending up with seven points in the first quarter. That pretty much accounted for their entire first half.
On Wamego’s side in that first period, Ashten Pierson had seven points on her own, and her teammates Addison Denney, Trista Hoobler and Lexi Hecht added 14 more to give Wamego a 21-7 lead.
It didn’t stop there.
The Wamego defense allowed only one point in the second frame which came on a free throw from Lady Bulldog Lindsay Dressman. Meanwhile, the flurry of baskets continued for Wamego. Pierson and Hecht combined for 24 of the Lady Raider 29 points with Denney and Hoobler adding the additional five. When the dust settled, Wamego entered the locker room up 50-8.
Wamego was having fun, and coming out of the half, they posted 25 more points, with screwing coming from Hecht, Maya Gallagher, Pierson, Rylie Meinhardt and Hoobler. The third was the best showing for the visitors, who added 14 to their side of the scoreboard, 75-22.
The running clock kicked in for the fourth, but the Lady Raiders still out paced the visitors by five for the final score.
Three Wamego players were in double digits in the high scoring affair – Hoobler, Pierson and Hecht – and the win kept them perfect on the season. They are spending this week at the mid-season basketball tournament in Tonganoxie.
M: 7-1-14-3 – 25
W: 21-29-25-8 – 83
Scoring for Wamego – Trista Hoobler, 24; Ashten Pierson, 21; Lexi Hecht, 19; Addison Denney, 9; Maya Gallagher, 8; Rylie Meinhardt, 2.
