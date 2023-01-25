In another stunning home court victory, the Lady Raider basketball team Jan. 24 outplayed the visiting Council Grove Lady Braves 70-19.
Along with the overpowering offense, Wamego's defense didn't allow a Council Grove field goal until late in the third quarter.
The Lady Raiders pulled ahead early, tallying a 24-0 first period advantage over the visitors. Trista Hoobler accounted for 12 of those points, with Lexi Hecht having a strong six point quarter. Addison Denney and Sara Springer also contributed to the point total.
Wamego added another 24 points in the second quarter, but also dished up a number of fouls which allowed Council Grove to post eight points from the charity line. Hecht and Ashten Pierson accounted for the majority of Wamego's points, with Denney and Springer also contributing. When the offensive dust settled, the Lady Raiders enjoyed a 48-8 halftime lead.
Most of the third quarter was scoreless, except for a Lady Brave free throw. The, with 4:02 left on the clock, Maya Gallagher scored, spurring a short run fueled by treys from Hecht and Springer, letting Wamego pull ahead 59-12.
Under a fourth frame running clock, Wamego cleared the bench, while scoring 11 more points from Hecht, Denney, Pierson and Springer for the 70-19 win.