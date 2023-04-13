The Lady Raider softball team took the long haul to Concordia last Tuesday, bringing home two wins from the double header.
In the first game, Peyton Hardenburger was once again stellar on the mound, pitching a shutout to lead Wamego to the 8-0 win.
Neither team was successful in plating a runner for the first two innings, then Wamego's bats came alive in the top of the third beginning with a Hardenburger triple to right field, which scored Ashten Pierson. The Lady Raiders added a second run off a Maya Gallagher grounder to the shortstop, which allowed Landry Wagner to cross home plate.
Wamego earned four more runs in the top of the fourth. A Pierson double to right field plated Jessi Ebert. Emma Erickson walked after being struck by the ball, leaving the bases loaded. Hardenburger singled to the shortstop, scoring Pierson and Marissa Uhrich. The final run of the inning scored Erickson off a Trista Hoobler double to center field.
The Lady Raiders added two more runs when Kirby McKee was called safe at home and Uhrich advanced to third on a Concordia error. Pierson grounded out to second base, scoring Uhrich. That gave the Lady Raiders the 8-0 tally and, as neither team scored in the remaining two innings, the game.
The second game was also a shutout, this time with Gallagher pitching for the Lady Raiders. The 11-0 win came in just five innings.
Wamego started off the night cap with a pair of quick runs in the top of the first inning. Hardenburger triples on a fly ball to right field, which put Erickson across the plate, and Gallagher followed on a fly ball to left field, scoring Hardenburger.
Neither team was successful in the second inning, but Wamego was productive in the third, with four runs. Two of the runs came from a Gallagher fly ball to left field, which also enabled Hardenburger to score. The Lady Raiders picked up another run when A. Razzano tripled on a fly to left field, scoring Hoobler. The final run scored Razzano after a McKee punch to right field. This put Wamego up 6-0.
The Lady Raiders went up 9-0 in the top of the fourth, adding runs from Uhrich, Pierson and Hardenburger. They iced the game in the fifth inning, adding a Kyra Olberding run, and another from Uhrich. As Concordia could not respond, the 11-0 score triggered the run rule, giving the game to Wamego.
Game 1
W: 0-0-2-4-2-0-0 – 8
C: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 -- 0
RBI: Peyton Hardenburger, 3; Ashten Pierson, 3; Maya Gallagher, Trista Hoobler, 1 each.
Hits: Pierson, Hardenburger, Jessi Ebert, 3 each; Emma Erickson, Hoobler, Marissa Uhrich, 1 each.
Runs: Pierson, Uhrich, 2 each; Erickson, L. Wagner, Ebert, Kirby McKee, 1 each.
Game 2
W: 2-0-4-3-2-X-X – 11
C: 0-0-0-0-0-X-X – 0
RBI: Gallagher, 4; Pierson, Erickson, 2 each; Hardenburger, A. Razzano, McKee, 1 each.
Hits: Pierson, Hardenburger, Gallagher, Uhrich, 2 each; Erickson, Hoobler, Razzano, Jordan Diehl, 1 each.
Runs: Hardenburger, 3; Uhrich, 2; Pierson, Erickson, Gallagher, Hoobler, Razzano, Kyra Oberding, 1 each.
