The Lady Raider softball team is still perfect on the season, and still atop the east regional standings after downing Marysville 7-0, 10-0, in April 18 home action.
Game one was another shutout for Lady Raider Peyton Hardenburger as she didn’t allow a single run.
She quickly struck out Marysville in the first inning, then the Lady Raiders were able to pick up their first run when Maya Gallagher hit a fly ball, which allowed Ashten Pierson to cross home plate.
Neither team was able to score in the next three innings.
At the bottom of the fifth, Pierson crossed the plate for the second time on a passed ball. Trista Hoobler was next at bat, and her single enabled courtesy runner Landry Wagner to score.
Three more Hardenburger strikeouts in the top of the sixth quickly brought Wamego up to bat again, when four more Lady Raiders scored – Jordan Diehl and Jessi Ebert on an Arabel Razzano double, Razzano on a Marysville error; then Pierson’s third and final run, off an Emma Erickson fly to center field.
No scoring in the final frame gave Wamego the 7-0 win.
The Lady Raiders also easily dispatched the visitors in the nightcap.
Gallagher had pitching duties for Wamego, and made quick work of Marysville. Like the first game, the Lady Raiders picked up one hit in their half of the inning with Pierson scoring on a passed ball.
The second inning was scoreless, but Wamego picked up a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. Marissa Uhrich scored the first on a Pierson single. Pierson crossed the plate when Gallagher grounded to third base.
The fourth inning had Wamego plating four more runners. Pierson was responsible for three of them, nailing a homer to center field which also scored Kyra Olberding and Uhrich. The fourth run had Erickson crossing home plate courtesy of a Hardenburger grounder to left field.
Both teams came up blank in the fifth inning, but the Lady Raiders sealed the game on the run-rule in the bottom of the sixth by adding three runs to their side of the scoreboard. Hardenburger started things off with a line drive homer to center field. The ninth run came when Wagner scored from a Razzano single. Hoobler had the final run of the game from a Diehl line drive.