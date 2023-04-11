Thanks to a pair of wins last Tuesday against the visiting Clay Center Lady Tigers, Wamego's softball team still holds a perfect 6-0 record.
Wamego took the first game of the twinbill 10-0 and the second 15-5.
The opening game was over in five innings, with the Lady Raiders jumping out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first frame. Peyton Hardenburger quickly sat down the Lady Tiger hitters, giving Wamego the plate. The Lady Raider first score was an Ashten Pierson homer. They picked up another run when, with the bases loaded Clay Center walked Kyla McAdams, advancing the other runners, with Hardenburger crossing the plate. On the next play, Jessi Ebert gets a double on a line drive to left field, scoring teammates Maya Gallagher and Trista Hoobler.
The second inning was scoreless for both teams, but Wamego added to their score in the bottom of the third when Hoobler homered on a fly ball to left field.
Hardenburger repeated her “no hitter” performance in the fourth, but the Lady Raiders added three more runs – Hoobler scored Marissa Uhrich on a pop fly to center field. An error by the Tigers advanced Hoobler to second base, and allowed Emma Erickson to score. Hoobler tallied a run on the next play after a McAdam single to center.
The fifth inning went much the same way. Hardenburger held Clay Center scoreless, but the Lady Raiders picked up two more runs in the same play from an Erickson grounder to left field which plated Jordan Diehl and Ebert. The resulting 10-0 lead triggered the run-rule.
Hardenburger was the winning pitcher, surrendering no runs or hits, striking out 13 Tigers and walking one.
Clay Center put up more of a fight in the nightcap, at one point even having a brief lead, but the result was similar – Wamego won by 10 runs in five innings.
Gallagher was on the mound for Wamego in this game, and she made quick work of the Tigers in the first inning. Wamego was also scoreless. The Lady Raiders quickly returned to the offense in the second inning scoring Kirby McKee on a Diehl double to left field.
The Tigers briefly pulled ahead in the top of the third inning, as they were able to plate five runners, putting the score at 5-1. However, the lead didn't last long. Wamego roared back in the bottom of the inning with nine runs scoring Hardenburger twice along with Hoobler, Diehl, McAdam, Uhrich, Pierson, Erickson, and Kyra Olberding. By the time the dust settled, the score was 10-5, Wamego.
The Tigers' five runs would prove to be all they had in the tank. They went scoreless in the fourth inning, with Wamego earning four more runs from Diehl, Uhrich, Hardenburger and Gallagher, Gallagher's coming from a late homer.
The fifth inning looked similar, with Gallagher quickly striking out the Lady Tigers and Wamego adding the run (Ebert) needed to trigger the run-rule, 15-0.
Gallagher was the winning pitcher, surrendering five runs on seven hits over the five innings. She struck out three Tigers and walked on.
Box Scores
Game 1
CC: 0-0-0-0-0-X-X – 0
W: 4-0-1-3-2-X-X – 10
RBI: Emma Erickson, Kyla McAdam, Jessi Ebert, 2 each; Ashten Pierson, Trista Hoobler, 1 each.
Hits: McAdam, 2; Pierson, Erickson, Peyton Hardenburger, Maya Gallagher, Hoobler, Ebert, 1 each.
Runs: Hoobler, 3; Pierson, Erickson, Hardenburger, Gallagher, Ebert, Jordan Diehl, 1 each.
Game 2
CC: 0-0-5-0-0-X-X – 5
W: 0-1-9-4-1-X-X – 15
RBI: Gallagher, 5; Pierson, 2; Erickson, Hardenburger, McAdam, Kirby McKee, Diehl, 1 each.
Hits: Hardenburger, Gallagher, 3 each; Pierson, Hoobler, McAdam, McKee, Diehl, Marissa Uhrich, 1 each.
Runs: Hardenburger, 3; Diehl, Uhrich, 2 each; Pierson, Erickson, Gallagher, Hoobler, McAdam, McKee, Kyra Olberding,1 each.