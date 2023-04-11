Clay Center - Erickson, Emma.jpg
Wamego's Emma Erickson (5) slides into base during the first game of the Clay Center double header.

 Amy McLemore Contributing Photographer

Thanks to a pair of wins last Tuesday against the visiting Clay Center Lady Tigers, Wamego's softball team still holds a perfect 6-0 record.

Wamego took the first game of the twinbill 10-0 and the second 15-5.