After unhappily settling for third place last year as defending champions, the Lady Raiders were on a mission to regain the 4A state softball trophy, a mission they successfully completed last week by defeating Rock Creek, Eudora and finally, McPherson.
Returning with an eight-senior strong roster, and two of the top pitchers in the state, and having taken out leading rival Bishop Miege in the regional, top seeded Wamego (17-1) knew its chances were strong. But the Lady Raiders had a fight on their hands.
First, in a repeat of last year’s opener, Wamego met county rival Rock Creek (8, 11-11). Rock Creek was a surprise entry at state, as they were the 12th seed in the regional tournament and downed both the four and five seeds to win.
The first four innings of the game were a pitching duel between Wamego senior Maya Gallagher and Rock Creek freshman Brynna Zoeller. Neither team was able to gain an advantage. Then, in the bottom of the fifth, Lady Raider Kyla McAdam doubled on a line drive to center fielder Allison Moser, allowing Arabell Razzano across home plate. The Raiders held a slim 1-0 lead.
Raider coach Luke Meyer substituted in Peyton Hardenburger for Gallagher in the top of the sixth, and she quickly shut down the Mustang bats.
Then the skies opened up and the game went into several rain delays until resuming about an hour later.
A little rain didn’t bother the Lady Raiders however, as they added three more runs to seal the victory.
The first came on a Hardenburger sacrifice fly to Ali Jones. Ashten Pierson was able to score and Emma Erickson advanced to third. Gallagher was next at bat and grounded out to the shortstop, Haylee Smith, allowing Erickson to cross home plate.
Trista Hoobler then faced down Zoeller, and singled to Moser. Next at bat, Razzano doubled on a line drive to Jones and Hoobler scored the final run.
The 4-0 score held in the top of the final frame, as Hardenburger struck out three Mustangs, and walked one.
Gallagher is credited with the win; Hardenburger with the save. Zoeller was the losing pitcher.
“We are proud of our efforts and resiliency throughout the season,” said Rock Creek Coach Jeri Brummett. “We lost six of our games this year to state champions and the state runner up (Wamego, 3; Rossville, 2; and St. Marys). Our tough schedules prepares us for the post season.
“Wamego is a buzz saw,” she added.
The outcome sent Rock Creek home and propelled Wamego into Friday’s semi-finals where the Lady Raiders took on defending champion Eudora (4, 15-5). The Cardinals had advanced to the semis by a 12-2 shellacking of Andale/Garden Plain (5, 15-7).
This was a pitching duel, and Hardenburger threw a no-hitter, striking out 18 Cardinals, in the low scoring game.
The Raiders had a scare when the Cardinals loaded the bases at the top of the fourth inning with no outs. However, Hardenburger struck out the next three Eudora batters to save the inning and keep the score 0-0.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Raiders scored the lone run of the game.
Catcher Jordan Diehl set things up, as she got on base after several fouls and a dropped third strike. Courtesy runner Kylie Bosch replaced her at first. McAdam also replaced Kirby McKee at bat, but popped out to the short stop. The Cardinal pitcher walked Marissa Uhrich, which advanced Bosch to second base. A Pierson fly to right field allowed Bosch to score.
That 1-0 score would prove to be the final tally, as Hardenburger quickly dispatched the Lady Cardinals in the sixth and seventh innings.
The championship match-up was now set. Wamego would meet McPherson. The Lady Bullpups were the tournament’s second seed, entering with a 19-3 record. They won their opening game against Fort Scott (7, 13-8), 3-2, in a marathon 12 inning game. McPherson then dispatched Clearwater (6, 14-8) 5-4 for the opportunity to take on the Lady Raiders.
This game was almost a mirror image of Wamego’s semi-final. Hardenburger threw another no-hitter in a pitching duel that lasted for the first four-and-a-half innings before the Lady Raiders crossed the plate in the bottom of the fifth for the game’s lone run.
With one out on the board, McAdam set up the score when she singled on a line drive to left field. Bosch came in as her courtesy runner. Uhrich grounded out to first, but Bosch was able to beat the ball to second base. There she waited as Pierson came up to bat. Pierson singled on a line drive to center field, and that was enough to bring Bosch home. The Raiders quickly accrued their last two outs.
Hardenburger and Erickson made quick work of the McPherson batters as Erickson fielded a grounder at second and Hardenburger struck out two.
Although the Lady Raiders couldn’t add to their one run advantage in the bottom of the sixth, the top of the seventh was a repeat for McPherson … and a win and state title for Wamego.
Coach Meyer, who has led the Lady Raiders for these state seasons, noted how the titles were thrilling, but different.
“I think letting the one slip away last year makes this one feel a little sweeter,” he said, “but we have different feelings for them. The (2021) one was the first one ever. But for these girls and the work and effort they put in, it was very rewarding.”
Meyer also spoke on the low scoring games.
“This is the state tournament,” he said. “It’s not supposed to be easy. I’ve never been here and had blowouts. We just gotta be good. You’re going to see the best pitching in the state, so we just have to be able to scrape a run across and obviously we were able to get that done. And it doesn’t matter if you win by one or by 100, a win’s a win.”
He credited much to Hardenburger.
“What a great competitor,” he said. “I asked a lot of her today. It’s hot and to gain two intense games like that in a row. But there’s nobody who’s more ready for that situation. What a great kid, what a great teammate. But all of them are like that, they way they play for each other and care about each other is absolutely amazing.”
He added Gallagher was the “toughest piece of the puzzle”.
“She deserves to be there (on the pitcher’s mound), but she’s also our best third baseman,” he said. “That’s where she fitted her team best. And you know, that’s what says a lot about these girls. Nobody ever complained about where they were playing. They just did their role.”
Meyer will be losing eight seniors. One of them is Trista Hoobler. She attributes the win to the team culture.
“It’s just how close all of us are,” she said. “I think our nature really gets us going.”
Hoobler also addressed the number of classmates who are leaving the team. “I think as a senior class, we’ve really been trying to push the underclassmen and get them to be the best the can be in practices and in games. We want to leave a legacy.”
Hardenburger, as a sophomore, was integral not only to this year’s team, but for the upcoming ones
“I felt we really deserved the title,” she said. “I put in a lot of hard work, as did my teammates.” She also noted how much of her role was “mental preparation”, as was shown in the semi-final fourth inning.
Hardenburger added they will be pushing next year to return to state and defend the title.
The Lady Raiders ended their championship season with a 20-1 record, their only loss coming to 3A State Champions, Rossville.
Box Scores
Game 1
Rock Creek
RC: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 – 0
W: 0-0-0-0-1-3- – 4
W RBI: Arabel Razzano, Kyla McAdam, Peyton Hardenburger, Maya Gallagher, 1 each.
W Hits: Ashten Pierson, Trista hoobler, Razzano, McAdam, 1 each.
W Runs: Pierson, Emma Erickson, Hoobler, Razzano, 1 each.
RC RBI: 0
RC Hits: Chloe Purvis, Allison Moser, 1 each.
RC Runs: 0
Game 2
Eudora
E: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 – 0
W: 0-0-0-0-1-0-X – 1
RBI: 0
Hits: Hardenburger, McAdam, 1 each.
Runs: Kylie Bosch, 1.
Game 3
McPherson
M: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 – 0
W: 0-0-0-0-1-0-X – 1
RBI: Pierson, 1.
Hits: Pierson, 3; McAdam, 1.
Runs: Bosch, 1.