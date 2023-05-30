After unhappily settling for third place last year as defending champions, the Lady Raiders were on a mission to regain the 4A state softball trophy, a mission they successfully completed last week by defeating Rock Creek, Eudora and finally, McPherson.

Returning with an eight-senior strong roster, and two of the top pitchers in the state, and having taken out leading rival Bishop Miege in the regional, top seeded Wamego (17-1) knew its chances were strong. But the Lady Raiders had a fight on their hands.