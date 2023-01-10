Lady Raiders pound Panthers to stay perfect Staff Report Beth Day Author email Jan 10, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Wamego’s Maya Gallager (11) takes the rebound away from the Concordia defender. Annie Wolfe The Times Buy Now Wamego’s Ashten Pierson (12) gets an easy score despite the efforts of the Concordia defender. Photos by Annie Wolfe | The Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wamego’s girls basketball team took one of its longest road trips Thursday and came home victorious after stunning Concordia 61-19.The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 17-8 first quarter lead and then added 25 more points to the second quarter, while holding the home squad scoreless for a 42-8 halftime advantage.Coming out of the locker room, Wamego slowed down, scoring 11 points while allowing seven. In a running clock fourth period, the Lady Raiders added eight, and Concordia 4 for the 61-19 final tally.The win keeps Wamego perfect on their season.Box ScoreW: 17-25-11-8 – 61C: 8-0-7-4 – 19Scoring for Wamego – Lexi Hecht, 16; Addison Denney, 12; Trista Hoobler, 11; Rylie Meinhardt, 7; Sara Springer, 6; Ashten Pierson, 4; Maya Gallagher, 3; Kirby McKee, 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today