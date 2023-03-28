Wamego softball tallied two wins in Monday’s season opening double header against Royal Valley, struggling to win the first game 3-2 but coming back for a strong 6-0 showing in the second.

With Maya Gallagher on the mound, the Lady Raiders made short work of visiting Royal Valley in the first inning of the early game. A double play gave them two outs, and Trista Hoobler nabbed a ball to center field for the third. The visitors returned the favor in the bottom of the inning, quickly returning to offense.