Wamego softball tallied two wins in Monday’s season opening double header against Royal Valley, struggling to win the first game 3-2 but coming back for a strong 6-0 showing in the second.
With Maya Gallagher on the mound, the Lady Raiders made short work of visiting Royal Valley in the first inning of the early game. A double play gave them two outs, and Trista Hoobler nabbed a ball to center field for the third. The visitors returned the favor in the bottom of the inning, quickly returning to offense.
The Lady Panthers picked up their first run in the second inning. With two outs, they scored on a single. Kirby McKee grabbed a Panther pop fly for the third out, but Wamego was scoreless in their half of the inning, leaving the game a 1-0 in favor of Royal Valley.
Royal Valley was able to advance that score to 2-0 in the top of the third, on a sacrifice to first base, which scored their runner for a 2-0 lead. The Lady Panthers had two outs, and Ashten Pierson caught a ball to send Wamego to the plate. Again, however, they couldn’t produce a run, and after three innings, the score was 2-0, Royal Valley.
The visitors went scoreless in the top of the fourth, but Wamego began its comeback in the bottom, as Emma Erickson hits a grounder scoring Pierson. Wamego then had three quick outs, but moved the score to 2-1.
Neither team scored in the fifth or sixth innings.
Gallagher held the Lady Panthers scoreless in the top of the seventh, giving Wamego some breathing space … which the Lady Raiders needed. Down two outs, McKee doubled on a line drive to left field, scoring courtesy runners Marissa Uhrich and Landry Wagner, moving the score to 3-0 in favor of the Lady Raiders and giving them the game.
The night cap was a much easier win.
In this game, Peyton Hardenburger came in to pitch. Setting the pace for the game, in the opening frame, she struck out the first Royal Valley hitter, and the rest of the Wamego defense quickly handled the next two. The Lady Raiders weren’t able to take advantage, and the inning ended 0-0.
Neither team scored in the second inning, but Wamego was able to come through the top of the third unscathed, and plate two runners in the bottom of the inning. Pierson was the first across the plate as Hardenburger grounded out to second base. Next up to bat, Gallagher singled on a ground ball to the shortstop, scoring Erickson. The inning ended with Wamego holding a 2-0 lead.
Hardenburger struck out all three Royal Valley players in the top of the fourth, giving Wamego an opportunity to score three more runs. Kyla McAdam doubled on a ground ball to the left, scoring Wagner. With the bases loaded, Hardenburger singled to the center fielder, scoring Pierson and Uhrich. The inning ended with the Lady Raiders holding a 5-0 advantage.
There was no scoring from either team in the fifth inning, but Hardenburger added three more strikeouts to her stats.
The Lady Raider offense held Royal Valley scoreless in the top of the sixth, then added their final run when Hardenberger scored Pierson on a line drive to center field.
As Royal Valley was held scoreless in the top of the seventh, the game ended on the 6-0 score.
As winning pitcher, Hardenburger surrendered no hits, striking out 16 Lady Panthers.