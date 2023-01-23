Lady Raiders grapple at Gerald Sadowski tourney Staff Report Beth Day Author email Jan 23, 2023 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wamego High School's girls wrestling team Saturday grappled in the inaugural Gerald Sadowski Tournament in Holton, placing 14th.Team ScoresSpring Hill (SPH), 1st, 197; Shawnee Heights (SH), 2nd, 153; Holton (HOL), 3rd, 94; Chapman (CHA), Oskaloosa (OSK), tie, 4th, 53; McLouth (MCL), 6th, 51; Perry Lecompton (PL), 7th, 50; Ottawa (OTT), 8th, 45; Abilene (AB), 9th, 34; Hayden (HAY), 10th, 32; Burlingame (BUR), 11th, 24; Royal Valley (RV), 12th, 21; Bishop Ward (BW), 13th, 20; Wamego (WAM), 14th, 12; Doniphan West (DW), Riverside (RIV), tie, 15th, 0.Individual Results• 120 – Allison Sprenkle, 7th. Pinned by Emma Olcott, SPH, Addison Cooper, SH; bye.• 125 – Tori Hooper, 8th. Bye; pinned by Reece Taylor, SH; pinned Mary Burenheide, HAY; pinned by Sommer Wyatt, MCL, Dru Probst, RV.• 145 – Piper Clark, 6th. Pinned by Campbell Mermis, SPH; pinned Emma Rambo, SH; pinned by Devon Rodewald, RV, Lyla Blair, SH.• 155 – Adison Honeycutt, 5th. Bye; pinned by Cana Whitney, OTT; pinned Adalize Arevalo, BW, Sierra Visocsky, HOL; pinned by Kaleigh Guthrie, SPH; pinned Morgan Hinton, SPH. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today