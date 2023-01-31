This year’s Rock vs. Boom match-up saw two top ten teams clash at Rock Creek High School last Friday night, with the Wamego girls basketball team sporting a number four ranking in 4A, and Rock Creek coming in at number nine. However, Wamego’s physical defensive strategy stifled the Mustangs, opening the gates to a lopsided 47-21 whooping by the Lady Raiders.
“Wamego is a physical team that gets in the passing lanes, restricts your cuts, resists your post position, etc.,” Mustang head coach Adam Plummer said after the game. “We struggled to punch back and worked consistently to get the ball where we wanted it.”
Wamego built to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter, then effectively shut down the Mustangs for the next two quarters. Rock Creek could only muster three points in the second quarter and laid an egg in the third quarter to find themselves down by 24 points heading into the final frame. The fourth quarter was much closer, but the damage had already been done for the Mustangs.
Wamego had eight players finish with points on the night. Lexi Hecht teed off on the Mustangs, draining three from behind the arc and finishing with 15. Maya Gallagher finished with nine, Trista Hoobler and Ashten Pierson had six each, and Addison Denney finished with five. Kirby McKee (3 pts), Rylie Meinhardt (2 pts) and Sara Springer (2 pts) also scored in the game.
Rock Creek also had eight scorers, led by Kinley Ebert with six, and Brynn McFall with five. Claire Matzke (3 pts), Kya Klingenberg (2 pts), Payton Rottinghaus (2 pts), Hadley Rempe (1 pt), Haylee Smith (1 pt), and Kess Pitzer (1 pt) also contribute points.
With the win, Wamego moves to 13-1 on the season, recording the second-best win percentage in the state in 4A. They will travel to Eudora Friday to take on the Cardinals (6-8).
Rock Creek drops to 11-3, as they head to Riley County Friday to take on the 7-6 Falcons. Despite their record, Riley County is a dangerous team that knocked off an undefeated Silver Lake team just two weeks ago.