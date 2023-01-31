This year’s Rock vs. Boom match-up saw two top ten teams clash at Rock Creek High School last Friday night, with the Wamego girls basketball team sporting a number four ranking in 4A, and Rock Creek coming in at number nine. However, Wamego’s physical defensive strategy stifled the Mustangs, opening the gates to a lopsided 47-21 whooping by the Lady Raiders.

“Wamego is a physical team that gets in the passing lanes, restricts your cuts, resists your post position, etc.,” Mustang head coach Adam Plummer said after the game. “We struggled to punch back and worked consistently to get the ball where we wanted it.”