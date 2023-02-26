The Lady Raider basketball seniors celebrated their final home game of the regular season last Thursday with a strong 61-34 win over visiting Concordia.
Three of the seniors – Ashten Pierson, Addison Denney and Trista Hoobler – recorded double-digit numbers in front of their home-town fans.
With the senior class starting, Wamego soon took an early lead. Pierson started off by drawing a foul while sinking her first bucket of the night. She made the extra shot and Wamego was off and running. The Lady Panthers did manage to tie things up early, but when the six minute mark hit, it was all Lady Raiders. Denney tallied seven points on the quarter; Hoobler added five. At the end, Wamego enjoyed a 17-7 lead.
Both teams put up 10 points in the second period, with Pierson accounting for six of Wamego’s. Denney added a trey and Rylie Meinhardt contributed a free throw. At the half, the Lady Raiders enjoyed a 27-17 lead.
Wamego dominated the third period.
Hoobler was first on the board, followed by Lexi Hecht, who added a trey, then a pair of charities. She went on to put up her strongest quarter, with 12 points. Denney, Pierson, Meinhardt and Maya Gallagher added to the fun, for a 50-27 third quarter lead.
That lead wasn’t quite enough to spur the running clock as the fourth period opened, however after two sets of free throws from Gallagher and Hecht, then a Hecht three pointer, the 30 point margin was gained and the second half of the period ran through the clock. When it was over, the seniors – Hoobler, Pierson, Denney, Kyla McAdam and Kirby McKee – and their teammates celebrated their win.
The Lady Raiders stayed atop of the 4A East standings with a 19-1 final regular season record, earning hosting rights for sub-state. They opened play on Wednesday night against the 16th seed, Iola (6-14). The championship game will be played on Saturday.