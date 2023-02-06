Wamego's Lady Raiders only had one basketball game last week, but they made it count as on they traveled to Eudora Friday and brought home a 62-29 win.
The Lady Raiders started out strong, earning a 12-4 first quarter lead over the Cardinals. Trista Hoobler grabbed seven of those points with Lexi Hecht and Ashten Pierson also contributing.
Wamego added 15 more points in the second quarter, but the home squad did as well, keeping the margin to eight, 27-19 at the half. Hoobler was 5/6 from the charity line, while Hecht, Pierson and Addison Denney contributed field goals.
The Lady Raiders ran away with the game in the second half. They came out of the locker room and posted 19 points, holding Eudora to just five, with Hoobler again dropping free throws. Denney contributed six points to the total, with Hecht and Sara Springer also adding to the mix. When the third quarter dust settled, Wamego had a 46-24 lead. The final frame was similar, with Wamego dropping 16 points and only allowing another five from the home squad for the win. Hecht led the effort with six points, Pierson had a trey, while Rylie Meinhardt and Isabella Wilber also contributed.
The win keeps Wamego on top of the 4A East Division, with a 14-1 record. The Lady Raiders took on Chapman at home Tuesday and will be in action against Abilene on Friday for Homecoming.