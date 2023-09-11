The Lady Raider tennis team competed Saturday in the Salina Central Invitational.
Singles Results
Sammie Miller and Kyra Grant competed in singles action.
Miller, entering the tournament as the 32nd seed, lost her first match to number one seeded Janae Montoya of Salina Central, 8-0. She then met Maycie Holdeman, Hays, winning that match 8-1. That put her up against Odessa Miller of Salina South, and she won 8-6. Miller fell to Avery Unhuh of McPherson, 8-4. Her final match was against Isabelle Jones, Hays, which she won 8-2, earning 19th place in the tourney.
Grant entered the tournament as the 26th seed. She fell in her first match to seventh seeded Sofia Burns, Salina South, 8-0. Grant then defeated Kodi Waite of Salina Central, 8-5, before losing to Sidney Chinn, Seaman, 8-2. That loss pitted her against Rylie Brown, Goddard, and she won that match 8-3. In her final match, Grant defeated Salina South’s Miller 8-5 to take 21st place.
Doubles Results
Alexa Fulmer and Paige Friedline, along with Kylee Norris and Adison Honeycutt, represented Wamego in doubles competition.
Fulmer/Friedline came in seeded 29th and fell in their first match to four seed Krumins/Eckert, Seaman, 8-1. The duo then met Price/GeGraff, Concordia, winning 8-3. That put them into contention with Brown/Myers of Hays, and they also won that match, 8-2. They lost to Sierminski/Tran from Salina South, 8-7 (6) before defeating McBride/Aldridge, Abilene, 8-5 for 19th place.
Norris/Honeycutt entered the tournament as the 27th seed. They fell to seventh seeded Spieckermann/Schum, Maize, 8-0. They were then matched with Hull/Hamilton, Salina South, and lost 8-2. That put them up against Corl/Foos of Salina Central and they won that match 8-2. They then met Norton/Roberts of Goddard, falling 8-2, before defeating Kitagawa/VanZant, Salina Central, 8-6, to take 27th place.
Team Results
Salina Central Maroon, 1st, 127; Blue Valley Southwest, 2nd, 105; Seaman, 3rd, 102; McPherson, 4th, 88; Maize South, 5th, 84; Bonner Springs, 6th, 81; Salina South Green, 7th, 55; Goddard, 8th, 45; Hays, 9th, 41; Sacred Heart, 10th, 37; Wamego, 11th, 34; Salina Central White, Salina South Gold, tie 12th, 30; Baldwin, 14th, 29; Concordia, 15th, 22; and Arkansas City, 16th, 14.