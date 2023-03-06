Rock Creek’s girls’ basketball team ended its season Saturday with a loss to McPherson in the sub-state championship game. McPherson, which came into the tournament with an 18-2 record and ranked ninth in the state, will move on to the state championships held in Salina March 8-11.

Rock Creek picked up a win earlier in the week, besting Pratt in a first round match-up 62-51. A big first half put the Mustangs up by 17 points at the break. Pratt punched back in the third quarter, putting up 21 points, but Rock Creek was able to absorb the blow and cruise to the 11-point win.