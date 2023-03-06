Rock Creek’s girls’ basketball team ended its season Saturday with a loss to McPherson in the sub-state championship game. McPherson, which came into the tournament with an 18-2 record and ranked ninth in the state, will move on to the state championships held in Salina March 8-11.
Rock Creek picked up a win earlier in the week, besting Pratt in a first round match-up 62-51. A big first half put the Mustangs up by 17 points at the break. Pratt punched back in the third quarter, putting up 21 points, but Rock Creek was able to absorb the blow and cruise to the 11-point win.
Brynn McFall came up big in the game, scoring 21 total points, including three from downtown. She also hit six of eight from the free throw line. Becca Conrow had 15, including two three-pointers. Claire Matzke finished with ten, Kinley Ebert added eight, Hadley Rempe put up seven, and Sam Killingsworth had one.
The win moved Rock Creek into the sub-state finals, where they ran into a solid McPherson team. The Lady Pups took it to the Mustangs early, sprinting out to a 19-11 lead by the end of the first period. By halftime, it was 37-23, Pups. The second half was more of the same, as Rock Creek saw their state tournament hopes dissipate with a 34-point loss.
Rock Creek ends its season with a 14-8 record. They will lose five valuable seniors in Conrow, Ebert, Matzke, McFall and Kyra Klingenberg. They will, however, return some players with varsity experience, including Rempe, Killingsworth, Brooklyn Plummer, and Payton Rottinghaus.