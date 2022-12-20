The Rock Creek girls basketball team heads into their winter break with a perfect 5-0 record, but it took a gut wrenching come-from-behind win over Wabaunsee Friday night to stay unblemished.
“We were not locked in mentally and couldn’t make wide open shots,” Head Mustang Adam Plummer said of the performance. “Offensively, we shot as bad as we possibly could and we were still able to find a way to win, which is encouraging.”
The Lady Chargers jumped all over Rock Creek to start the game, building to a 12-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Mustangs battled back in the second to head into the locker room at the half knotted up at 16 apiece.
Aided by five three-pointers in the game, Wabaunsee outperformed the Mustangs in the third quarter, and Rock Creek found themselves trailing for much of the second half, down by as many as seven points until late in the fourth quarter.
Finally, with 2:39 left in the game, Claire Matzke hit the tail end of two free throw attempts to tie the game at 33 apiece. After a Charger turnover on a double-dribble, Becca Conrow hit the go-ahead bucket, taking a two-point lead.
Wabaunsee’s Lexi Barnes drained a long two-pointer to tie it up again, and suddenly Conrow found herself on the line with the chance to regain the lead. She would miss both shots but redeemed herself seconds later when she scored from the floor to take the lead once and for all. Brynn McFall and Kya Klingenberg hit free throws down the stretch to reach the final score of 40-35, Rock Creek.
“(Conrow) led the scoring again for the fifth straight game with 10,” Plummer noted, adding, “Brynn McFall bounced back from a rough game Tuesday (vs. St. Mary’s) and provided the toughness and energy our team needed to persevere through a difficult shooting night.”
McFall ended with eight points, Klingenberg had seven, and Matzke finished with six. Kinley Ebert (4), Sam Killingsworth (2), and Payton Rottinghaus (3) also contributed points in the game.
The Lady Mustangs (5-0) hit the road on Jan. 3 to resume their season at Riley County (2-2).