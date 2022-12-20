The Rock Creek girls basketball team heads into their winter break with a perfect 5-0 record, but it took a gut wrenching come-from-behind win over Wabaunsee Friday night to stay unblemished.

“We were not locked in mentally and couldn’t make wide open shots,” Head Mustang Adam Plummer said of the performance. “Offensively, we shot as bad as we possibly could and we were still able to find a way to win, which is encouraging.”