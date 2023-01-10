The Rock Creek girls’ basketball team —ranked 5th in 4A—returned to competition after winter break under less-than-optimal conditions, according to head coach Adam Plummer.
“I was extra concerned with both games because Jan. 9 was the first day back in school for our kids,” Plummer explained. “Riley County and Silver Lake were both back in school the week prior. Teenagers tend to be more focused on school days.”
Despite the distraction, the Lady Mustangs were able to go 1-1 on the week, beating Riley County 36-19 before being crushed at the hands of the highly ranked Silver Lake Eagles, 59-30.
Rock Creek began the week on the road at Riley County High School on Tuesday. Plummer was satisfied with his team’s performance as they were able to pick up the win.
“Offensively they played us differently than anticipated and we struggled to have continuity in the half court, but Brynn McFall made some perimeter shots to jump start our offense and Kinley Ebert played well down low. Defensively, our players executed our game plan about as well as the possibly could and we made them earn every point they scored,” Plummer said.
Friday night, the Mustangs hosted Silver Lake, ranked second in 3A. Rock Creek was able to keep pace with the Eagles in the first quarter—ending in a 9-9 tie, but Lake exploded in the second, building to a 13-point halftime lead. Lake continued to roll, culminating in a lopsided, 29-point win for the Eagles.
“We were confident going in and very frustrated exiting the night,” Plummer commented. “Silver Lake is a solid team with very few weaknesses, but we consistently gifted them points by throwing the ball to them. In the half court the game was competitive. Our hope is that we take the lessons they taught us and make instant improvements for Tuesday (vs Rossville).”
Becca Conrow—aided by three triples—led all Rock Creek scorers with 14, followed by Claire Matzke with seven. Hadley Rempe (three points), Kya Klingenberg (two points), Kinley Ebert (two points), and Haylee Smith (two points) also scored in the game.
Rock Creek moves to 6-1 on the season, and hosted Rossville Tuesday night before traveling to Wabaunsee on Friday.