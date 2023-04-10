Kinley Ebert CF.jpg

Rock Creek centerfielder Kinley Ebert nabs an Abilene fly ball in last week's double header.

 Courtesy Photo Rachelle Fox

Rock Creek softball split a two-game double-header last week on the road against Abilene. They dropped game one by a narrow 0-2 score, then took it to the Cowgirls in game two to pick up an 8-3 win.

In the opener, both teams remained deadlocked at zero for five innings, thanks to solid pitching from Rock Creek’s Brynne Zoeller and Abilene’s Brooklyn Hagaa. Hagaa would also bat in two runs on a double in the sixth, giving the Cowgirls the lead and the win.