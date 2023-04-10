Rock Creek softball split a two-game double-header last week on the road against Abilene. They dropped game one by a narrow 0-2 score, then took it to the Cowgirls in game two to pick up an 8-3 win.
In the opener, both teams remained deadlocked at zero for five innings, thanks to solid pitching from Rock Creek’s Brynne Zoeller and Abilene’s Brooklyn Hagaa. Hagaa would also bat in two runs on a double in the sixth, giving the Cowgirls the lead and the win.
Zoeller pitched a complete game, giving up just three hits and allowing the two runs. She struck out two batters.
The Mustangs picked up five hits compared to Abilene’s three. Chloe Purvis led the team with two hits, followed by Teagan Zenger, Eve McComb, and Brooklyn Plummer who each had one.
In the night-cap, Rock Creek got on the board early, scoring two in the second and four in the third to take a 6-1 lead. Neither team would score again until the seventh, with Abilene unable to close the gap resulting in an 8-3 Mustang win.
Ali Jones picked up the win from the rubber for the Mustangs, pitching all seven innings and giving up three runs on two hits. She retired six Cowgirls on strikes.
Jones also had the biggest bat for the Mustangs, picking up three hits, including two doubles. Eve McComb had a double and a single, Sam Killingsworth connected for a triple, and Kinley Ebert and Haylee Smith each had base hits.
The twinbill nightcap marked an ending for one Lady Mustang – Kinley Ebert.
“We were happy to get this win,” said RCHS Coach Jeri Brummet, “for a host of reasons. But one, is our senior Kinley Ebert will miss the remainder of the season and we sure liked sending her out on a winning note.”
Brumment noted Ebert will still be involved, but off the field as a “manager/coach”.
With the split, Rock Creek moved to 2-4 on the season. They played at Chapman on Tuesday, April 11, and look to begin league play on Monday at St. Marys.