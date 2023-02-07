The Mustang nation was treated to a thrilling – and unlikely – comeback win from the girls basketball team on Homecoming Friday night. The Lady Mustangs hosted league rival Riley County and found themselves in quite a pickle by halftime.
Riley County took it to Rock Creek early, keeping the Mustangs scoreless for the entire first quarter. By half-time, home girls found themselves down by ten.
“We didn't score in the first quarter and maybe only got up around five shots total,” Mustang head coach Adam Plummer said of the troubling first half performance. “Riley County did a good job controlling tempo and running their offense for longer possessions.”
After the break, however, Rock Creek came out a completely different team. Brynn McFall sparked the Mustang offense by draining three shots from behind the arc in the third quarter, as Rock Creek closed the gap to just two points heading into the fourth.
Rock Creek went on to outscore the Falcons 9-4 in the final quarter, clinching the improbable 27-24 win.
“Our kids did a great job persevering through a very rough first half,” Plummer said. “In the second half, we were able to create some tempo in our favor and our guards accepted the challenge at halftime to catch and shoot. We are also without our leading scorer, Becca Conrow and hopefully we can get her back in a few weeks.”
McFall led all scorers with 11, including the three treys. Claire Matzke finished with six, Kinley Ebert had five, Sam Killingsworth added three, and Kya Klingenberg finished with two.
The win completed the season sweep of the Falcons and moved Rock Creek to 12-3 on the season. They hang on to the number ten spot in 4A, according to the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Ranking.
Rock Creek will take the court again Friday night, as they make the short trip to St. Marys to battle the Lady Bears (5-9).