HUTCHINSON, Oct. 28 – The Rock Creek Lady Mustangs did not advance today out of pool play at the 4A State Volleyball Tournament.

While the Lady Mustangs won their opening round against Paola 25-23, 25-16, they lost their second two matches first to Andale, 11-25, 10-25, then Bishop Miege, 20-25, 6-25.