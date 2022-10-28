breaking Lady Mustangs out of state tourney Beth Day The Times Beth Day Author email Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUTCHINSON, Oct. 28 – The Rock Creek Lady Mustangs did not advance today out of pool play at the 4A State Volleyball Tournament.While the Lady Mustangs won their opening round against Paola 25-23, 25-16, they lost their second two matches first to Andale, 11-25, 10-25, then Bishop Miege, 20-25, 6-25.Miege, 3-0 advanced and will play Louisburg 2-1 tomorrow morning in the semis. Andale, 2-1, also advanced and will play Circle, 3-0. The winners of those matches will play for the state title. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today