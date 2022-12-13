The Rock Creek girls stayed unbeaten this week as they crushed Abilene on Tuesday night, then eked out a win against Council Grove on Friday.
On Tuesday, the Lady Mustangs traveled to Abilene to face off against the Cowgirls. Abilene was competitive early, trailing by just four points at the half. But the second half was all Mustangs, as Rock Creek held Abilene to just eight second half points and putting up 27 of their own to overwhelm the Cowgirls 52-29.
“We played an average first half but put together a solid second half,” head Mustang Coach Adam Plummer said. “Defensively we struggled in the first half but shut them down in the second.”
Becca Conrow led the team in scoring with 12, Kya Klingenberg added 11, Brynn McFall had nine, and Kinley Ebert finished with eight.
Friday night’s game was a barn burner as Rock Creek traveled to Council Grove to face a tough Lady Brave Squad. In a back-and-forth game with many lead changes, Rock Creek managed to build to a five-point lead heading into the final quarter. Grove would close the gap in the end it wasn’t enough as the Mustangs won 35-33.
“It was a complete struggle the entire night to get into an offensive rhythm and make any type of shot,” Plummer said of the low scoring performance. “We got out coached and didn’t deserve to win, but somehow our kids found a way, which is a good sign when you perform towards the bottom of your ability.”
Conrow once again led the Mustangs with 10. The rest of the scoring by the Mustangs was evenly distributed amongst McFall (5), Sam Killingsworth (5), Claire Matzke (4), Klingenburg (4), Brooklyn Plummer (4), and Ebert (3).
The Lady Mustangs now sit at 3-0 and hold on to a top ten ranking by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association. They now face a two game home stand before Christmas break. They hosted St. Marys on Tuesday and will have Wabaunsee Friday night.