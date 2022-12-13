RC k klingenberg.jpg

Rock Creek’s Kya Klingenburg (10) pushes past an Abilene defender.

 Courtesy photo Misty Vinduska

The Rock Creek girls stayed unbeaten this week as they crushed Abilene on Tuesday night, then eked out a win against Council Grove on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Lady Mustangs traveled to Abilene to face off against the Cowgirls. Abilene was competitive early, trailing by just four points at the half. But the second half was all Mustangs, as Rock Creek held Abilene to just eight second half points and putting up 27 of their own to overwhelm the Cowgirls 52-29.