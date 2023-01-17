After losing for the first time this season last week against Silver Lake, the Lady Mustangs basketball team came out with a vengeance last week, picking up two impressive – while different – wins against a pair of league foes.

On Tuesday night, the Mustangs were tested against a top ten Rossville on their home court. Rossville held a one-point advantage after the first quarter despite a 7-2 start by the Mustangs. Then, a 20-point second quarter allowed Rock Creek to take a 32-27 lead into half-time.