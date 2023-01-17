After losing for the first time this season last week against Silver Lake, the Lady Mustangs basketball team came out with a vengeance last week, picking up two impressive – while different – wins against a pair of league foes.
On Tuesday night, the Mustangs were tested against a top ten Rossville on their home court. Rossville held a one-point advantage after the first quarter despite a 7-2 start by the Mustangs. Then, a 20-point second quarter allowed Rock Creek to take a 32-27 lead into half-time.
The Lady Dawgs used an 8-0 run at the beginning of the third quarter to outperform Rock Creek, regaining the lead and taking a two-point advantage into the final frame. But the Mustangs refused to quit, picking up key points in the paint and finishing at the line to take the 55-53 win.
Kinley Ebert led the Mustangs in points with 14, including a perfect 9-9 performance from the free-throw line. Bryn McFall Finished with 11, as did Becca Conrow who drained two from behind the arc. Claire Matzke also drained two triples in her 10-point game, and Brooklyn Plummer added four, Sam Killingsworth had three, and Payton Rottinghaus finished with two.
On Friday night, Rock Creek traveled to Alma to take on the Lady Chargers of Wabaunsee. The danger of looking past the 1-6 Chargers was real, but the Mustangs didn’t, as they hammered their way to a 60-22 blowout.
Matzke led the scoring effort with 18 points including two from downtown. Kya Klingenberg finished with 13, and Brynn McFall and Tailyn Kadavy made two each from three-point land.
The Mustangs wrapped up the week sitting at 9-1 on the season and 5-1 in the league. The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association has them at #5 in the state in 4A.
They will compete in the Burlington tournament this week, starting with a Tuesday night match-up against Burlington (3-4). If things go right, Rock Creek could earn themselves a chance to avenge their single loss of the season with a championship match up against Silver Lake on Saturday.