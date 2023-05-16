Rock Creek Softball wrapped up its regular season last week at home against Rossville, dropping both games to finish the season at 9-11. Despite the losses, the Mustangs honored their five seniors: Alison Moser, Kinley Ebert, Kaitlynn Allen, Kaleska Fox, and Devan Christensen at the break.

In the opening game, Rock Creek could never get their offense working, suffering a 10-0 shut out at the hands of Rossville’s ace pitcher Brinley Dyche. Dyche gave up just one hit in the game, with no walks and six strikeouts over the complete five innings.