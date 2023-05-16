The Rock Creek High School softball team celebrated its senior members during a ceremony between games last week. Pictured with their parents, they are Allison Moser, Devan Christensen, Keleska Fox, Kinley Ebert, and Kaitlynn Allen.
The Rock Creek High School softball team celebrated its senior members during a ceremony between games last week. Pictured with their parents, they are Allison Moser, Devan Christensen, Keleska Fox, Kinley Ebert, and Kaitlynn Allen.
Rock Creek Softball wrapped up its regular season last week at home against Rossville, dropping both games to finish the season at 9-11. Despite the losses, the Mustangs honored their five seniors: Alison Moser, Kinley Ebert, Kaitlynn Allen, Kaleska Fox, and Devan Christensen at the break.
In the opening game, Rock Creek could never get their offense working, suffering a 10-0 shut out at the hands of Rossville’s ace pitcher Brinley Dyche. Dyche gave up just one hit in the game, with no walks and six strikeouts over the complete five innings.
Brynna Zoeller took the loss for the Mustangs, giving up nine runs on ten hits and striking out four.
Moser picked up the only hit for the Mustangs, with a single in the fifth inning.
In game two, Rock Creek scored in each of the first two innings to jump to a 2-0 lead. They added two more in the fifth to go up 4-1. However, a six-run sixth for the Bulldawgs put the game out of reach, handing the Mustangs a 7-4 loss.
Ali Jones took the loss, giving up seven runs on two hits, walking seven and striking out five. Campbell Cassel also pitched in the game, giving up one hit and striking out three.
Brooklynn Plummer led the way at the plate, going 3-4 with a homer. Teagan Zenger had two hits, Sam Killingsworth had a triple, Jones had a double, and Eve McComb had a single.
With the 9-11 finish, Rock Creek earned the 12-seed in the 4A East Regional, drawing a first round matchup with five-seed Holton (12-6), played on Tuesday.