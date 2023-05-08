SB RC 42.jpg
Buy Now

Ali Jones took the win for Rock Creek against Wabaunsee.

 Cale Prater The Times

A lot of things went well for Rock Creek last week in their sweep of the Wabaunsee Chargers last Tuesday night. The Mustangs amassed seven home runs on the evening to dominate both games: 12-1 and 21-4.

“Our team played really well tonight from the top to the bottom of our lineup,” head coach Jeri Brummett said of her squad’s performance.