A lot of things went well for Rock Creek last week in their sweep of the Wabaunsee Chargers last Tuesday night. The Mustangs amassed seven home runs on the evening to dominate both games: 12-1 and 21-4.
“Our team played really well tonight from the top to the bottom of our lineup,” head coach Jeri Brummett said of her squad’s performance.
In the opener, Rock Creek jumped out to an early lead over the Chargers thanks to a nine-run bottom of the first inning, due in part to Chloe Purvis going yard with the bases loaded for a grand slam. Rock Creek added one in the third frame and two more in the fifth to complete the five-inning run rule. Eve McComb hit her first of three homers in the final inning to help clinch the game.
Ali Jones earned the win, retiring five Chargers on strikes in the process and allowing only four hits in the five innings played.
Sam Killingsworth was 4-4 at the plate with a double, Purvis went 2-3 with a homerun and 3 RBI’s, Jones was 2-3 with two RBI’s, and Teagan Zenger finished 2-4. McComb had the walkoff homerun, and Brooklyn Plummer and Haylee Smith each singled.
The Mustangs rode the momentum into game two, picking up 20 hits and 21 runs. Ten different Mustangs earned at least one hit in the game. Killingsworth went 3-3 with a triple and a homerun, Purvis went 3-3 with a double, Allison Moser went 2-2 with a double, and McComb went 2-3 with two homeruns. Smith went 2-2, Claire Matzke was 2-3 with a homerun, Plummer was 2-3 with a homerun, Brynna Zoeller was 1-1, and Jones was 1-1 with a double.
Zoeller earned the win on the rubber, allowing two runs on two hits, and striking out five. Campbell Cassel pitched in relief fanning one and walking none.
“Our pitchers did a nice job tonight,” Brummett said. “No free passes and each threw to their strengths. We are very fortunate to have three strong arms in the circle to battle for us.”
On Friday the Mustangs traveled to Silver Lake to face the Eagles, after their Thursday match up was delayed due to weather. Rock Creek struggled in both games, losing 9-1 and 9-0.
Rock Creek scored in the first inning of the first game, thus ending their offensive production for the rest of the afternoon. Jones and Cassel split the pitching duties with three innings apiece. Jones took the loss, giving up six runs on four hits. Cassel gave up the remaining three runs on five hits. Neither pitcher had a strike-out in the game.
Hits were hard to come by for Rock Creek, with Jones, Moser, and Zenger each picking up one.
Things didn’t improve much in the second game, although the Mustangs were able to stay within a run until Lake put up a seven-spot in the fourth inning.
Rock Creek once again mustered just three hits, this time one each from Matzke, McComb, and Reese Grady.
Zoeller took the loss, giving up eight runs on nine hits with one strike out over four innings. Cassel pitched the other two innings, giving up a run on three hits.
The Mustangs find themselves back at .500 at the conclusion of the week at 9-9.