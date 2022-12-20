The Lady Bears continue to search for wins, as they dropped two more games last week heading into the Winter Break.
Tuesday night, St. Marys traveled to Rock Creek to take on the undefeated Lady Mustangs. The Bears got off to a strong start, leading Rock Creek 6-3 at the end of the first quarter. But a 17-point push by the Mustangs in the second frame gave them the 20-17 advantage at the half. Rock Creek continued to roll in the second half, building to a 40-29 win.
“Outside of the first quarter and the very end of the game, we played well,” Rock Creek head coach Adam Plummer said of his team’s performance. “We were locked into the game plan and played with a high energy level. Becca Conrow and Claire Matzke led with 11 points each. Claire hit three 3’s in the sedond to really jump start our offense. Brooklyn Plummer scored eight points inside and Kya Klingenberg continued to shoot well from the outside hitting two 3’s.”
For the Bears, Isabel Hurla led the team in scoring with 12, followed by Hayden Heim with 11. Catherine Moylan, Brenna Smith, and Lily SinghDhillon also contributed points in the game.
Friday night, St. Marys traveled to state ranked Silver Lake, suffering a lopsided 36-59 loss. Silver Lake took charge from the very beginning and never let up.
Heim led the Bears in scoring with 17. Smith added nine, Hope Garland had five, Hurla had three, and Moylan finished with two.
The Bears head into the break sitting at 1-4, and 0-2 in league play. They will crank back up on Jan. 3 as they head to Wamego (5-0) to take on one of the top ranked teams in 4A.