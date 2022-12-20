The Lady Bears continue to search for wins, as they dropped two more games last week heading into the Winter Break.

Tuesday night, St. Marys traveled to Rock Creek to take on the undefeated Lady Mustangs. The Bears got off to a strong start, leading Rock Creek 6-3 at the end of the first quarter. But a 17-point push by the Mustangs in the second frame gave them the 20-17 advantage at the half. Rock Creek continued to roll in the second half, building to a 40-29 win.