The St. Marys volleyball team traveled twice last week, once to a duel at Olpe, then at the Riley County Tourney.
Olpe – Sept. 5
The Lady Bears volleyball team took both matches at Olpe, 25-10, 25-16 and 25-9, 25-17.
St. Marys started the night on a six point run going on to easily win the first set. Olpe kept it close early in the second, but with the score 8-8 the Lady Bears went on a 14-3 run to pull away. The Lady Bears rolled in the second match starting the first set with a 9-2 lead and the 11-2 in the second before easily winning both sets.
As a team the Lady Bears’ hitting percentage on the night was .339 and they added 76 digs on defense.
Individual Stats
• Hope Garland: 19/20 serving (3 aces), 14 good serve receive (SR) passes, 5 assists, 16 digs
• Sarah Lett: 13/14 serving, 4 good SR passes, 13 kills, 1 assist, 3 blocks, 14 digs
• Brenna Smith: 12/14 serving (1 ace), 7 good SR passes, 22 kills, 2 blocks, 11 digs
• Addie Figge: 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig
• Hayden Heim: 16/19 serving (3 aces), 1 good SR pass, 11 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs
• Isabel Hurla: 17/17 serving, 2 kills, 43 assists, 6 digs
• Kaycee SinghDhillon: 4/4 serving, 1 good SR pass, 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs
• Hannah Zaleski: 10/10 serving (1 ace), 13 good SR passes, 13 digs
Riley Co. -- Sept. 9
St. Marys competed in its first tournament of the season at Riley Co., finishing 3-2 in the tournament taking third place.
In the first match of pool play St. Marys took on 5A Great Bend, the eventual tournament champion. In both sets the Lady Bears kept it close before Great Bend pulled away late, 25-17, 25-15. The Lady Bears next took on Valley Heights. The Bears dominated the first set winning 25-7, then held off the Mustangs in the second set, winning 25-23. In the third pool play match St. Marys met up with Wichita Independent. The Lady Bears rolled in the opening set 25-9, then had to fight through a back and forth game in the second, but eventually pulled out a 27-25 win.
In tournament play St. Marys lost their first match against Clay Center in two close sets, 25-22, 25-18. The Lady Bears next played Jeff County North in the 3rd place match. After Jeff Co. North won a hard fought first set, 26-24, St. Marys fought back to win the second set 26-24 setting up a third set that the Lady Bears won 25-21.
Individual stats
• Garland: 41/43 serving (3 aces), 70 good SR passes, 5 assists, 52 digs
• Lett: 39/40 serving (2 aces), 51 good SR passes, 33 kills, 4 blocks, 3 assists, 39 digs
• Smith: 33/36 serving (3 aces), 32 good SR passes, 57 kills, 3 blocks, 2 assists, 27 digs
• Figge: 4 digs, 3 kills, 6 blocks, 1 assist
• Heim: 25/32 serving (4 aces), 1 good SR pass, 44 kills, 6 blocks, 4 assists, 12 digs
• Hurla: 37/39 serving (1 ace), 1 good SR pass, 1 kill, 1 block, 118 assists, 20 digs
• SinghDhillon: 7/9 serving (1 ace), 1 good SR pass, 3 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 8 digs
• Zaleski: 45/48 serving (1 ace), 39 good SR passes, 1 assist, 27 digs