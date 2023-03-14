The St. Marys girls’ basketball team, under new head coach Dorian Sills-Berry, won its first game of the season back on Dec. 2 — then proceeded to lose its next five games in a row.
After winter break, they picked up a few more wins, but by the end of January, they sat at 5-8, well under the .500 mark. February looked a little better but heading into the post season with a 9-11 record, not too many in the basketball world would have put their money on this young group of girls to earn a spot in the 2A State Championships in Manhattan.
“We kept playing in tough close games to some very good opponents,” Sills-Berry said of the slow start. “But all season, we were getting better. If you came into our gym, you wouldn't have thought our team was a seven, eight, nine loss team by the way they practiced. They just came in everyday and made each other better and had fun doing it.”
Selected to host the sub-state tournament, St. Marys walked through Wabaunsee and Kansas City Christian to earn a spot in the championship game against top seeded Mission Valley. Riding the momentum of two in a row, the Bears shipwrecked the Vikings 56-38 to earn a trip to state.
“There was always a belief in our players, Sills”-Berry said. “They had a goal once they found out we were hosting a sub-state to win it at our place.”
At the state tournament, the Lady Bears drew a first round match-up against the tournament's number one seed, unbeaten St. Mary’s Colgan.
The Lady Bears hung in the game early, trailing by just three points after the first quarter. But the game began to slip away after that, and St. Marys was eliminated after a 52-38 loss.
“We came out and played early how we wanted,” Sills-Berry said after the game. “The girls took the court with zero fear of the moment and went out there and got after it from the tip. We jumped out to a 9-5 early lead and Colgan took a time out. They were able to retake the lead and we battled back and forth throughout the first quarter. As the game went on, we had a few too many trips with turnovers and they were able to get some extra possessions off of offensive rebounds which they turned into points. We battled till the end; we just didn't come away with the win. I couldn't be more proud of the girls for the growth we've had from game one to now,” said Sills-Berry.”
The Lady Bears shot just 39 percent from the floor and went one of eleven from behind the arc. They also left six points at the free-throw line. Junior guard Brenna Smith led the team in scoring with 17, followed closely by sophomore Hayden Heim who finished with 16. Junior Hope Garland was the only other Bear to score, adding five.
The season provided some precious post-season experience for a squad that will return the bulk of its varsity players next year.
“We have just two seniors on our team this year, Sills-Berry explained. “Lily SinghDhillon—who was part of our varsity rotation—and Judy Holz who was a JV starter for us. They brought amazing energy every day and were always quick to say things in practice and always kept everything positive. We were lucky to have them as a part of the team for the last four years. Next year's group will bring back all five starters, plus some girls who will look to build off of minutes they had this year and a few looking for their first varsity role. The experience and confidence the girls gained from this year will be extremely valuable for next year, not a lot of teams are fortunate enough to make it to state and bring back all five starters. They are a hardworking and talented group, and I hope that we can build off the year they had.”