The St. Marys girls’ basketball team, under new head coach Dorian Sills-Berry, won its first game of the season back on Dec. 2 — then proceeded to lose its next five games in a row.

After winter break, they picked up a few more wins, but by the end of January, they sat at 5-8, well under the .500 mark. February looked a little better but heading into the post season with a 9-11 record, not too many in the basketball world would have put their money on this young group of girls to earn a spot in the 2A State Championships in Manhattan.