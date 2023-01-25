The Wamego Wrestling Club will host the inaugural Stefanie Turner Memorial Wamego Girls Invitational, honoring the memory of a beloved wrestling mom, and fierce advocate for girls wrestling, Stefanie Turner. The tournament will take place on Feb. 5 at Wamego High School and is open to female wrestlers of all ages and skill levels.
The tournament will feature both individual and outstanding wrestler competitions, with custom medals awarded to the top finishers in each weight class, and Yes! Athletics Champion Wrestling Shoes to the Outstanding Wrestler in each age group. In addition to the competitive aspect of the event, the tournament also aims to promote sportsmanship, teamwork, and a sense of community among young female wrestlers.
"Stefanie had such a love for the sport of wrestling, and especially for the girls blazing trails in this sport." said Allison Karnowski, tournament organizer. "This tournament is a way for us to not only remember her, but also to continue fostering a love of the sport and a commitment to excellence among young athletes."
All proceeds from the tournament will go towards funding future needs for girls wrestling. The tournament is open to the public, and spectators are encouraged to attend and support the young wrestlers.