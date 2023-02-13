Rock Creek came into St. Marys Friday night ready to play. In typical Mustang fashion, a relentless press game and good shooting had the Bears reeling to start the game, and Rock Creek quickly built to a 17-point lead. But as the Bears settled in, they began chipping away at the deficit. By halftime, the lead was cut to nine.
“We handled their press really well the first time that we played against them (in December) so we knew how we wanted to attack it,” Bears head coach Wil Spradling said after the game. “We had a few sloppy turnovers in the first half where we just got lazy but overall, we handled it really well.”
By the end of the second half, St. Marys had surpassed Rock Creek, culminating in a 68-60 comeback win. Senior guard Keller Hurla led the effort, draining four from three-point land and finishing with 41 total points – 29 of which came in the second half. As a team, the Bears hit nine treys and shot 86 percent from the free throw line.
“I thought that the first half we didn't execute, and we weren't patient on offense,” Spradling said. “Second half we did a much better job of being patient and running our stuff. Our intensity level on defense was also way higher and I think that was the biggest difference.”
Mustang head coach Justin Smith was pleased with the Mustang’s strong start but admitted the game got out of hand in the second half.
“We were really good the first half and first couple minutes of the second half, but I thought we took our foot off the gas and quit doing the things that got us the lead. Then they hit a bunch of shots and we couldn’t get them stopped,” Smith said.
With the win, St. Marys moves to 10-6 on the season, and an impressive 7-1 in league play. Their only MEL loss came to Silver Lake 55-48 in December. They wrap up their regular season over the next two weeks with games against Osage City, Council Grove, Wabaunsee, and Riley County.
The Mustangs fall to 9-7 on the season and 6-3 in the MEL. They hosted Chapman Tuesday night for Senior Night, and will wrap up their season with games against Silver Lake and Rossville.