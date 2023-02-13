Rock Creek came into St. Marys Friday night ready to play. In typical Mustang fashion, a relentless press game and good shooting had the Bears reeling to start the game, and Rock Creek quickly built to a 17-point lead. But as the Bears settled in, they began chipping away at the deficit. By halftime, the lead was cut to nine.

“We handled their press really well the first time that we played against them (in December) so we knew how we wanted to attack it,” Bears head coach Wil Spradling said after the game. “We had a few sloppy turnovers in the first half where we just got lazy but overall, we handled it really well.”