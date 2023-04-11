Hemphill 21.jpg
With his assistant coach, and provider of the sledgehammer Andy Morton looking on, Troy Hemphill symbolically ends his basketball career in smashing fashion.

 Beth Day

As a high school basketball coach for 39 years, Troy Hemphill put in thousands and thousands of hours riding in a bright yellow school bus.

A story going around Wamego High School was, when he retired from basketball, he wanted to get a bus, park it in his front yard, and throw rocks at it.