As a high school basketball coach for 39 years, Troy Hemphill put in thousands and thousands of hours riding in a bright yellow school bus.
A story going around Wamego High School was, when he retired from basketball, he wanted to get a bus, park it in his front yard, and throw rocks at it.
Hemphill had announced his retirement from coaching on March 24.
A couple weeks later, he got his wish … sorta.
WHS Principal Julie Schrum, with the help of Dana Dinger from Wamego Salvage, last Wednesday had an old school bus secretly moved behind the auditorium. At the end of the day, students flocked to the area and Hemphill was surprised to find the bus … and a sledge hammer (courtesy of his assistant coach Andy Morton) … waiting for him.
To the merriment, and admiration, of his student and staff supporters, Hemphill had the last laugh on that bright, yellow bus, as he bid a smashing farewell to his coaching career.
That career began when Hemphill was a child.
“My dad was a teacher, coach, athletic director for 40 years,” he said. “So I started going to basketball, football, track practice probably from about the time I could walk … and all the way through elementary school, middle school and high school. You know, sports are just a big part of my family. I think our entire family life was wrapped around school and sports.”
Although he did not play basketball in college, his early experiences gave him the love of the sport and the knowledge he wanted to coach.
“I think I just always knew that,” he said. “I had my coaches, the relationship with my dad through sports, and I don’t remember deciding for sure I wanted to be a coach. I just never questioned it. That’s what I was going to be.”
Hemphill took up his first coaching job down the road at Silver Lake. “I was 22 and right out of college,” he said.
Then, in the fall of 1987, he got the girls coaching job at WHS and his family landed in Wamego.
“I came here as a social studies teacher and a coach and have been here ever since,” he said.
That first season didn’t go well, Hemphill’s Lady Raiders ended up 2-20. The second season things improved, and the record moved to a winning season, 15-7. In this third season, Hemphill took the girls to state.
He stayed with the girls team 11 years, until the fall of 1998. That’s when (then) boys head coach Kevin Muff resigned to take over the the Cloud County Community College team. Hemphill stepped into that position and remained there until this, his final season, 2022-2023.
As with the girls, Hemphill’s seasons had their ups and downs. There were trips to state and not-so good win-loss averages. But, during the “covid year”, he celebrated his 300th win as the boys coach.
“I really didn’t have any idea where I was in the boys program until Coach (Dale) Neidfeldt added it up a couple of years ago,” he said. “I was about 150 or so with the girls program.” Including the three years at Silver Lake, Hemphill estimated he tallied around 475 wins.
“I really don’t know what the final stats are,” he said. “I know it’s 850 plus games, plus 2,220 practices ...”
Hemphill says basketball has taught him a lot over the years. And, he has some advice for that 22-year-old, fresh-out-of-college coach.
“Just always be yourself and be true to yourself,” he said. “You have to decide who you are and what it is you’re trying to accomplish. And you’ve got to stay true to that. If you do, I think things will turn out for the best. I think of the moments when I’ve had difficulties, when I tried to maybe adopt somebody else’s point of view and, instead of weaving into my own personality, maybe I strayed from who I was. It’s impossible to be anyone other than yourself. That’s what I would tell that young person.”
And what advice would he take from that 22-year-old, fresh-out-of-college coach?
“Continue to try and find the joy in the situations you know,” he said. “There is a whirlwind of activity and issues that pop up that you have to deal with as a coach. Just be sure not to let those things steal your joy, because you can get caught up in that whirlwind and forget why you started doing it in the first place.
“So,” he continued, “Keep that ‘why’ in your heart and enjoy the ride.”
And did he?
“I think so,” Hemphill said. “There are always situations that are difficult in coaching, and in life in general. I did think I kept why I’m here in my heart. There were times when you get distracted by what’s going on. There are issues you have to deal with. And it makes you wonder why, but I always come back to the fact you do it so you can be associated with young people and be a part of their journey. Realize this is just one step along their path.”
Those young people are the real memories Hemphill says will stay with him.
“Believe it or not, it’s not really the games or the game outcomes that stick out to me,” he said. “It’s the people I’ve been able to work with; the people I’ve come to know. And, the most fun thing for me today, at this age, is to be able to see former students in their 20s, 30s, 40s, who have their own families and who are former players. It’s fun to see what they’ve become as adults and it’s a good feeling to think you might have been a little part of their life.”
Of course, after 39 years, some of those students who have become parents now have players he’s coached.
“Yes, I’ve coached kids of (other) people I’ve coached,” he said. “I’m kind of working my way through that generation. It’s a good feeling to have been part of the community for that long and it gives me a perspective that is only gained through years of experience.”
It’s that perspective that makes him look at his career not so much by wins and losses, but by relationships and the sheer number of people he’s worked with.
“There have been some fun games, and some winning seasons and some state tournament trips and all of that,” he said. “But those don’t really resonate with me as much as the relationships I’ve developed over the years.”
Some of those relationships have been with his own children, as he has coached them as well.
“It was a great experience overall,” he said. “I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of their school experience in that way. It was at times difficult to separate dad from coach, and vice versa, but I think we all survived it and have mostly fond memories.”
Basketball has taken up a huge amount of time in Hemphill’s life – games, practices, tournaments. It will leave a void. But he has plenty to do to fill it.
First and foremost, he will remain one of Wamego’s top social studies teachers, a recipient of the James Madison Fellowship as well as other academic honors.
“My main job is, and always has been, a classroom teacher,” he said. “And I’m proud to say I am a teacher who coaches. My main day job is in the classroom and I’ll continue to focus on that.
“I also think my life will still involve basketball and some other sports,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll completely get away from it. But, I owe my wife (Suzanne) some time. I owe her hundreds of hours that she has sacrificed so I can do this. We’re obviously empty nesters at this point and I think she deserves to be the center of attention more often that she has been in the past.”
He also has some hobbies.
“I have some interests,” he said. “I piddle around with the guitar and I’d like to be better at that. There are books that I want to read, and places I want to go.”
There is also one of Hemphill’s loves, the theatre. And the Columbian Theatre in particular, where he has produced the toe-tapping Hoo Haw for nearly 20 years. He’s looking forward to having more time for that as well.
Back to that love-hate relationship with the bright yellow school bus. Hemphill doesn’t know how many uncomfortable miles he’s put on in one of those, but “I do know I’ve been to Concordia 43 times for basketball,” he said. Round trip, that’s 200 miles, logging Hemphill 8,600 miles to that destination alone.
“It’s pretty amazing when you think of it that way,” he said. “That’s one thing I won’t miss, the actual riding of the bus. Being with the team and all that is great, but riding the bus .. not so much.”
That bright yellow school bus, which symbolizes Hemphill’s dedication to the Red Raiders, was a fitting, and appreciated, end to his coaching career.
“I am very grateful to Mrs. Schrum, and whoever else was in on organizing it,” Hemphill said. “It was overwhelming. I don’t like to be the center of attention, but it felt right. I felt like it was genuine and heartfelt and I centrally received it that way. I’m appreciative of the effort made by the people to take a moment to recognize me in my career and express gratitude and I appreciate it very much.”
