The first official Wamego High School Girls Wrestling Team is: (front row) Manager Karah Hahn, Alejandra Santana, Adison Honeycutt, Allison Sprenkle, Tori Hooper, Kius Sampson, Zoey Learned, Manager Ava Hayhurst; (back row) Coach Luke Meyer, Nautami Niedfeldt, Piper Clark, Zoe Hougland, Sasha Raine, Trinity Propst, Sahara Schlief, and Coach Katey Stream.
For the first time in school history, Wamego High School has a full all-girls wrestling team for the 2022-2023 wrestling season.
Katey Stream, WHS counselor and girls wrestling coach, said that although “there have been several girls who have competed with the Wamego High School wrestling team over the years,” this year is the first year that WHS has a full girls team. “WHS will have two coaches dedicated to working with our female wrestlers in their own practice space.”
Stream got into wrestling when she was a ninth grader herself. “Wrestling as a female was not common back then and girls who were interested in the sport were typically wrestling cheerleaders or managers instead,” said Stream. “So, I cheered throughout high school.”
“I also had two brothers who wrestled, I married my high school sweetheart who was a wrestler, and now all four of our kids are wrestlers! Those experiences gave me a great base for learning how to coach wrestling.”
Coach Luke Meyer is assisting Stream with coaching girls wrestling. Meyer “has 10+ years of experience as a wrestling coach, including his current position as the Head Coach for the Wamego Middle School wrestling team,” said Stream. “He will be an incredible asset.”
The wrestling season is long for these WHS girls. Practice started Nov. 14, with their first meet on Dec. 9, and ot will end with the state competition on Feb. 23. “In addition to the duals we will attend with the entire WHS wrestling team on Thursdays, we will also compete at five tournaments over the course of the season,” said Stream.
Piper Clark, a sophomore wrestler at WHS, felt significant mental and physical benefits from wrestling. “Wrestling has made me a lot stronger and has given me a better awareness of what my body is capable of doing,” she said.
“Before wrestling I had a mindset of giving up in my head before my body gave up. Through my wrestling experience I have realized that having a positive mindset will help me be able to push through practices and matches that I never thought I would have been able to do.”
Clark has wrestled for two years. She started in her freshman year when they started the girls’ wrestling program. “I have found that I really enjoy it and I love being able to push myself to my limits,” she said. She plans to continue wrestling in the future.
“I am extremely excited for this season,” Clark said. Part of this excitement stems from the separation of a girls’ and boys’ team. “There is an obvious difference in muscle (especially upper body) between boys and girls,” Clark said. She explained that it would be very difficult to wrestle someone with those physiological advantages.
She also said that “girls are starting to get recognized more and colleges are starting girls teams at that level. So, getting good at wrestling could lead to college scholarships that weren’t previously offered.”
Stream said that she feels “really lucky to be a part of growing girls wrestling in our community.” Girls can “experience the increase in confidence, grit, resilience, mental and physical toughness, self-esteem, self-reliance, and discipline” when being involved in wrestling. “We have no doubt we will continue to see these numbers grow.”