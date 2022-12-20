WR - G.jpg

The first official Wamego High School Girls Wrestling Team is: (front row) Manager Karah Hahn, Alejandra Santana, Adison Honeycutt, Allison Sprenkle, Tori Hooper, Kius Sampson, Zoey Learned, Manager Ava Hayhurst; (back row)  Coach Luke Meyer, Nautami Niedfeldt, Piper Clark, Zoe Hougland, Sasha Raine, Trinity Propst, Sahara Schlief, and Coach Katey Stream.

 Courtesy photo Scholastic

For the first time in school history, Wamego High School has a full all-girls wrestling team for the 2022-2023 wrestling season.

Katey Stream, WHS counselor and girls wrestling coach, said that although “there have been several girls who have competed with the Wamego High School wrestling team over the years,” this year is the first year that WHS has a full girls team. “WHS will have two coaches dedicated to working with our female wrestlers in their own practice space.”