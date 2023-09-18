In a Highway 24 rivalry game, St. Marys took Silver Lake down to the wire, but couldn’t hang on for the victory Friday night. In the end, the Bears were edged out by the Eagles, 29-28.
The host team St. Marys scored on the opening possession to take an early six-point lead and continued to outperform the Eagles to build to a 12-7 lead by halftime.
After the break, St. Marys sophomore running back Korleone Holz scored on a 22-yard scamper, and QB Brady Hurla converted for two to extend the Bear lead to 20-7.
But Silver Lake found a new gear after that, starting their comeback with a 56-yard bomb from senior QB Tanner Martin to fellow senior Elijah Barnes. After holding the Bears to a punt, Lake struck again on the next play, when Martin connected with a wide-open Logan Cathcart from 43 yards to tie it up at 20 apiece. The Eagles scored once more in the third to take a six-point lead into the final quarter.
The Bears gave themselves a chance in the fourth, scoring a TD and two-point conversion to give them the lead, but Silver Lake came up with the game winning field goal to come away with the win.
The loss moves the Bears to 0-3, after winning the 2A State Championship just a year ago. They will continue their home stand this Friday against Oskaloosa, who fell to 1-2 this week after losing to Atchison County by six.
Meanwhile, Silver Lake improves to 2-1, its only loss this season coming last week against Hayden. The Eagles move into the number nine spot in the Catch It Kansas football rankings, 2A division, as they prepare to take on Rock Creek at home Friday night.