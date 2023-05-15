Five area track and field teams competed at the Mid-East League Championship meet Friday at Riley Co.
The meet was delayed a day due to predicted inclement weather.
Rock Creek had the best local showing as a team, with the girls placing second and the boys third.
St. Marys' Josh Deiter and Wabaunsee's Payton Wurtz rose to the top individually, each earning three gold medals. Deiter nailed all three throwing events – javelin, shot put, discus, while Wurtz earned her gold in the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m.
Also bringing home gold medals – Joee Perkins, 100m hurdles, Ambree Portelli, high jump, Brinley Griffin, shot put, Jose Prado, 300m hurdles, Trevor Christensen, pole vault, and the girls 4x400m relay team, all from Rock Creek; Amelia Foster, 400m, Rossville; and Jolenna Wingerter, 100m, and Hope Garland, 200m, St. Marys.
Regionals
The teams will travel this week to various regional competitions to earn a chance to compete at the state meet. The top four placers in each event will earn a state spot.
• Rock Creek will compete Thursday, May 18, at the Buhler 4A Regional.
• Rossville will compete Friday, May 19, at the Pomona-West Franklin 3A Regional.
• St. Marys and Wabaunsee will compete Thursday, May 18, at the Valley Heights 2A Regional.
Rock Creek Girls
•100m – KJ Myers, 4th, 13.91; Kayde Griffin, 7th, 14.45; Trystin Torrey, 9th, 15.13; Brooke Almeda, 11th, 15.58.
• 200m – Ambree Portelli, 2nd, 27.61; Torrey, 10th, 31.58; Messiah Brown, 12th, 32.6.
• 400m – Ayla Klingenberg, 2nd, 1:04.12; Griffin, 7th, 1:11.57.
• 800m – Kyra Nippert, 4th, 2:45.77; Mikala Barnhart, 8th, 3:07.22.
• 1600m – Nippert, 4th, 6:02.54.
• 3200m – Kathryn Greenwood, 4th, 18:17.58; Bridget Coughlin, 5th, 18:19.7.
• 100m H – Joee Perkins, 1st, 17.78; Brown, 9th, 20.93; Mia Rosada, 11th, 22.77; Avery Wilson, 12th, 23.36.
• 300m H – Perkins, 3rd, 52.06; Rosada, 10th, 1:03.85; Wilson, 11th, 1:04.66.
• 4x100m – 2nd, 52.04.
• 4x400m – 1st, 4:16.1.
• 4x800m – 4th, 14'06.45.
• High Jump – Portelli, 1st, 5'2”; Klingenberg, 3rd, 5'2”.
• Long Jump – Shelby Bissen, 3rd, 15'9”; Sophie Wilds, 13th, 13'3”; Almeda, 17th, 12'3.5”.
• Triple Jump – Bissen, 8th, 31'10”.
• Pole Vault – Rosada, 2nd, 6'6”; Sydney Scheerer, 3rd, 5'6”.
• Discus – Briley Griffin, 2nd, 91'2”; Savannah Montgomery, 10th, 68'2”; Zola Christensen, 14th, 62'6”.
• Javelin – Christensen, 6th, 80'7”.
• Shot Put – Griffin, 1st, 33'.35”; Karisa Kvasnica, 6th, 28'8.25”; Montgomery, 7th, 28'6.25”.
Rock Creek Boys
• 100m – Jaydon Winans, 3rd, 11.96; Dawson Rankin, 4th, 12.18; Tristan Meyer, 10th, 12.77.
• 200m – Meyer, 12th, 25.51; Wyatt Lubbers, 13th, 25.7.
• 400m – Lubbers, 5th, 56.7; David Wilkinson, 7th, 58.99; Carter Wilkens, 9th, 59.68.
• 800m – Curtis Martinie, 7th, 2:25.09; Wyatt Heideman, 12th, 2:32.01; Korbin Karns, 17th, 2:43.83.
• 1600m – Wilkinson, 2nd, 5:01.3; Simeon Bohlen, 9th, 5:42.48.
• 3200m – Bohlen, 6th, 12:59.28.
• 110m H – Jose Prado, 3rd, 18.51; Karson Toburen, 4th, 18.88; Dylan Jones, 5th, 19.93.
• 300m H – Prado, 1st, 42.02; Jones, 4th, 45.71; Toburen, 5th, 46.99.
• 4x100m – 3rd, 44.81.
• 4x400m – 2nd, 3:41.35.
• 4x800m – 5th, 10:12.07.
• High Jump – Elijah Bell, 2nd, 5'8”; Toburen, 8th, 5'2”; Koyer Portelli, 9th, 5'.
• Long Jump – Aiden Torrey, 3rd, 19'10.5”; Bell, 5th, 19'9”; Lubbers, 7th, 18'9”.
• Triple Jump – Jones, 3rd, 40'2”; Yanci Spiller, 4th, 40'1.5”; Lane Griffin, 8th, 38'9”; Trevor Christensen, 9th, 38'4”; Joe McFall, 12th, 36'2”.
• Pole Vault – Christensen, 1st, 12'; Joe McFall, 3rd, 9'6”; Izaya Wenzl, 4th, 9'; Simeon Bohlen, 5th, 8'6”.
• Discus – Ryan Wichman, 4th, 109'6”; Alex Thiemann, 5th, 109'5”; Kody Howard, 9th, 94'3”.
• Javelin – Thiemann, 4th, 137'2”; Meyer, 6th, 134'9”; Howard, 9th, 120'7”; Carter Wilkins, 11th, 116'5”.
• Shot Put – Malachi Bell, 2nd, 44'11”; Howard, 7th, 35'11”; Wichman, 19th, 29'5”.
Rossville Girls
• 100m – Fallon Miller, 14th, 15.68; Rebecca Hersh, 15th, 15.71.
• 200m – Shayla Rezac, 4th, 27.75; Brinley Pottorf, 7th, 30.15; Hersh, 14th, 32.98.
• 400m – Amelia Foster, 1st, 1:02.32; Rezac, 3rd, 1:04.43.
• 800m – Foster, 2nd, 2:32.07.
• 1600m – Reagan Wonnell, 8th, 6:34.32; Kinsley Kufahl, 9th, 6:40.22; Giulia Caldart, 10th, 6:57.9.
• 100m H – Ean Haynes, 7th, 19.97.
• 200m H – Keera Lacock, 4th, 52.74.
• 4x100m – 6th, 57.71.
• 4x400m – 4th, 4:26.26.
• 4x800m – 3rd, 11:13.08.
• High Jump – Kendra Hurla, 7th, 4'6”.
• Long Jump – Haynes, 15th, 13'.5”; Miller, 16th, 12'11”.
• Triple Jump – Pottorf, 5th, 32'1.5”.
• Discus – Lilly Miller, 5th, 80'1”; Kellyn Foster, 11th, 67'1”; Claire Bergman, 15th, 58'6”; Paige Fairbanks, 16th, 57'11”.
• Javelin – Wonnell, 3rd, 92'10”; Quinlin Gentry, 8th, 75'1”; Jaymee Woodward, 9th, 73'2”; Miller, 11th, 69'10”; Sarah Gay, 16th, 46'4”.
Rossville Boys
• 100m – Aidan Templeton, 9th, 12.4; Wade Twombly, 13th, 12.93; Bryce McGraw, 15th, 13.11.
• 200m – Templeton, 6th, 24.65; Twombly, 15th, 26.03; McGraw, 16th, 26.34; Augusto Oliveria, 17th, 26.88.
• 400m – William Browning, 11th, 1:05.41; Andre Johnson, 13th, 1:08.04.
• 800m – Mason Broce, 9th, 2:25.19.
• 1600m – Broce, 6th, 5:19.98; Geraldo Acebedo, 13th, 6:18.55.
• 3200m – Dalton Verschelden, 3rd, 11:59.55; Wyatt Carey, 4th, 12:35.27.
• 110m H – Caleb Broxterman, 7th, 21.4.
• 300m H – Braiden Hensley, 6th, 47.08.
• 4x100m – 5th, 46.78.
• Long Jump – Kameron Badura, 8th, 18'3.5”; Ayden Crosswhite, 11th, 17'4”; Mahki Jackson, 13th, 17'3.5”; Browning, 14th, 16'10”; Oliveria, 17th, 16'3”.
• Triple Jump – C Broxterman, 15th, 32'10”.
• Discus – Caleb Lehman, 12th, 90'9”; Eden Thompson, 19th, 76'2”; John McGrath, 19th, 75'4”.
• Javelin – Barret Lietz, 2nd, 138'6”; Broce, 7th, 132'9”; Johnson, 17th, 98'2”; Lehman, 21st, 77'5”.
• Shot Put – Lietz, 3rd, 42'11”; Lehman, 16th, 29'11”; Thompson, 18th, 29'6”; McGrath, 20th, 29'.5”.
St. Marys Girls
• 100m – Jolenna Wingerter, 1st, 13.25; Hope Garland, 2nd, 13.27; Guin McCann, 5th, 13.94; Addison Rabe, 10th, 15.23.
• 200m – Garland, 1st, 27.34; Rabe, 8th, 30.47.
• 400m – Isabela Hurla, 6th, 1:11.12.
• 100m H – Halle Kincaid, 5th, 19.47.
• 300m H – Sarah Lett, 7th, 55.21; Kincaid, 9th, 55.92.
• 4x100m – 3rd, 52.15.
• 4x400m – 2nd, 4:19.14.
• High Jump – Lett, 4th, 4'10”.
• Long Jump – Seyna Diop, 5th, 15'6”; Wingerter, 6th, 15'5”; Hayden Heim, 9th, 14'11.5”; Breanna Brees, 11th, 13'9.5”.
• Triple Jump – Heim, 6th, 31'11.5”; Brees, 10th, 30'2”; Rabe, 12th, 29'6.5”.
• Discus – Claire Foster, 4th, 82'11”; Cyelah Jackson, 8th, 78'1”; Izzy Harwood, 13th, 65'7”; Faith Dern, 17th, 57'2”.
• Javelin – Kiera Thomas, 13th, 68'6”; Kylie Rippe, 14th, 63'3”.
• Shot Put – Foster, 4th, 29'.5”; Jackson, 9th, 26'9.765”; Kaylee Parrett, 17th, 20'6.75”.
St. Marys Boys
• 200m – Korleone Holz, 8th, 24.74; Kanon VanSickle, 14th, 25.97.
• 400m – Eric Passilas-Potts, 12th, 1:05.9; Patrick Griffin, 14th, 1:13.91.
• 800m – Tug Wilson, 5th, 2:17.13; Thomas Beck, 10th, 2:28.07; Peyton Poppelreiter, 14th, 2:37.73.
• 300m H – Shane Herrington, 7th, 47.88.
• 4x100m – 4th, 46.48.
• 4x400m – 4th, 3:45.82.
• 4x800m – 9:31.27.
• High Jump – Zach Sommars, 6th, 5'2”.
• Pole Vault – Layne DeLong, 2nd, 11'.
• Long Jump – Mekhi Ketter, 8th, 18'3.5”; Cyprian Jackson, 15th, 16'9”; Brenden Griffin, 16th, 16'7”.
• Triple Jump – Holz, 6th, 39'9.5”; Abram Huaracha, 7th, 38'9.5”; Sommars, 10th, 37'5”; VanSickle, 14th, 34'5”.
• Discus – Josh Deiter, 1st, 147'1”; Jake Fields, 3rd, 110'9”; Brayden Hager, 13th, 88'6”; Griffin, 15th, 83'2”; Quentin Fordham, 17th, 78'5”; Tyler VandeVelde, 20th, 69'9”.
• Javelin – Deiter, 1st, 156'8”; Jackson, 5th, 136'2”; Hager, 8th, 125'; Zach Bush, 15th, 109'2”; Fordham, 22nd, 76'6”.
• Shot Put – Deiter, 1st, 49'3.5”; Benedict McCarthy, 5th, 37'5.5”; Fields, 8th, 35'7”; Hager, 9th, 34'9”; Fordham, 11th, 33'.5”; Bush, 13th, 32'8.5”.
Wabaunsee Girls
• 100m – Kennedy Weisshaar, 12th, 15.6.
• 200m – Danielle Murphy, 11th, 31.99.
• 800m – Payton Wurtz, 1st, 2:26.14.
• 1600m – Wurtz, 1st, 5:33.9; Rebekah Stuhlsatz, 3rd, 5:59.18.
• 3200m – Wurtz, 1st, 12:56.57; Stuhlsatz, 2nd, 13:28.17.
• 100m H – Murphy, 8th, 20.02; Jenna Donaldson, 10th, 21.02.
• 4x100m – 5th, 54.48.
• 4x400m – 6th, 4:32.1.
• High Jump – Alexus Ford, 7th, 4'6”.
• Long Jump – Sienna Jones, 2nd, 15'11”; Weisshaar, 11th, 13'9.5”; Sophia Castillo, 14th, 13'1.5”.
• Triple Jump – Jones, 2nd, 34'8.5”; Weisshaar, 9th, 30'4”; Ford, 11th, 30'1”.
• Discus – Aubrey Imthurn, 1st, 102'8”; Ava Huske, 6th, 79'9”.
• Javelin – Huske, 4th, 89'1”.
• Shot Put – Imthurn, 2nd, 31'8”.
Wabaunsee Boys
• 100m – Matthew Vanstory, 17th, 13.42; Shawn Moser, 18th, 13.62.
• 200m – Moser, 19th, 27.08.
• 800m – Vanstory, 11th, 2:30.13; James Poulter, 15th, 2:39.07; Moser, 16th, 2:40.45; Ethan McGhee, 19th, 3:08.97.
• 1600m – Poulter, 7th, 5:37.65; McGhee, 15th, 6:44.03.
• 3200m – Rhett Pary, 2nd, 11:53.94.
• 4x800m – 4th, 10:02.32.
• High Jump – Connor Strait, 4th, 5'4”.
• Long Jump – Moser, 18th, 14'4”.
• Discus – Jackson Frey, 8th, 101'3”; Blake Murphy, 11th, 91'3”; Tate Deever, 14th, 86'10”; Connor Silva, 22nd, 65'8”.
• Javelin – Deever, 14th, 110'1”; Frey, 18th, 93'6”; Silva, 19th, 87'4”.
• Shot Put – Murphy, 4th, 38'7”; Deever, 14th, 31'8.5”; Silva, 23rd, 24'11”.
Team Scores
• Girls – Silver Lake, 1st, 183; Rock Creek, 2nd, 128; Wabaunsee, 3rd, 88; St. Marys, 4th, 63; Rossville, 5th, 56; Riley Co., 6th, 29.
• Boys – Silver Lake, 1st, 172; Riley Co., 2nd, 133.5; Rock Creek, 3rd, 130; St. Marys, 4th, 66.5; Rossville, 5th, 29; Wabaunsee, 6th, 20.