In their first test since capturing the 2A State Title last season, the St. Marys Bears opened their 2023 season with an inner-district match-up against Rossville.
This was the last time these neighboring schools will meet as MEL foes in regular season play, as the Mid-East League is dissolving after this school year. Both St. Marys and Rossville will move to the newly created Big East.
In Friday night’s action, the Bears jumped out to an early lead with two quick scores in the first half, to go up 16-0, but Rossville answered back with a score of their own to make it 16-7, Bears. Another Rossville drive, capped by a touchdown run by Seth Catron, brought the Dawgs within two with two minutes left in the opening period.
Rossville continued the momentum into the second quarter, picking up a safety and capitalizing with a TD on a pitch and catch play from quarterback Camden Horak to Jack Donovan. A touchdown pass from Horak to Kameron Badura with one tick on the clock gave the Dawgs a commanding 30-16 lead at the half.
St. Marys put six points on the board in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to catch up to Rossville who took the victory, 30-22.
“I was happy with how our kids responded after not playing very well in the opening minutes of the game,” said Rossville head coach Derick Hammes, who has led the Dawgs to five state titles since taking over the program in 2013.
St. Marys, which beat Rossville in the opener last season and snapped Rossville’s then 26-game win streak, just couldn’t seem to put the pieces together in this year’s contest.
“We played a tough game against a tough opponent but in the end, we made too many mistakes to beat a well-coached team like Rossville,” Bear’s head coach Kyle Schenk said of the loss. “I am looking forward to improving weekly and facing another tough opponent.”
And face another tough opponent they will, as St. Marys will travel to Rock Creek this Friday to take on a good 4A team in the Mustangs.
Rossville will host MEL foe Riley County as they look to improve to 2-0 Friday night on their home turf.